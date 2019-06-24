NR School Board approves SOAR agreement

The school board approved the agreement at its June 17 regular meeting, while the New Richmond City Council and New Richmond Airport Commission will have the agreement up for discussion/approval on an upcoming agenda.

In addition to approving the SOAR agreement, the school board also approved the "Memorandum of Understanding and Agreement between St. Croix County and the New Richmond School District to Use School Facilities for Closed Point Dispensing Site."

"Points of dispensing (POD) are community locations at which state and local agencies dispense and administer medical countermeasures (MCMs) to the public," Olson said. "MCMs such as vaccines, antiviral drugs, antibiotics, antitoxins, and chemical antidotes are used to effectively prevent, mitigate, or treat adverse health effects of an intentional, accidental, or naturally occurring public health emergency."

Olson also gave the board an update on phases 2 and 3 of the New Richmond High School stadium project. The timeline has been moved back, Olson said, due to spring weather setbacks for the contractor. The new timeline sees mobilization and site/base work starting on July 1, with installation of the synthetic turf starting on July 23. The removal of track access and clean up is scheduled to take place on Aug. 15.

Phase 3 will start with the gates, ticket booth, concessions and bathroom buildings, Olson said. The costs for the first part of phase 3 will be funded through budget savings on the bid for the turf. Construction of several buildings will be completed by Ken Kerr's buildings and trades class as well as Tom Leque's metals/manufacturing class this fall.