Somerset summer school students participate in community garden project
Summer school students from Somerset Elementary recently participated in a “Garden to Give” event, a community garden project donated by a Spartan parent, Mike Kappers.
As part of the project, students participate in literacy, math and science activities around a garden theme while getting their hands dirty planting, watering and weeding. Students learn to “garden to give” as all vegetables harvested will be given to the Somerset Community Food Pantry.
Students also gained an appreciation for the outdoors while engaging in experiential learning where knowledge is created through experience.