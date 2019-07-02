Search
    Somerset summer school students participate in community garden project

    By Jordan Willi Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Summer school students from Somerset Elementary Brody Bleskey (left) and David Papin-Holm work to make holes in the earth so they can plant vegetables in the garden as part of a “Garden to Give” event. Submitted photo1 / 4
    Summer school students from Somerset Elementary Madelyn Foss (left) and Gabby Khols work together to plant a vegetable in the garden. Submitted photo2 / 4
    Summer school teacher Mrs. Terbeest shows a group of Somerset Elementary students how to make rain gauges during a “Garden to Give” event. Submitted photo3 / 4
    Summer school teacher Mrs. Forrest teaches a group of children “garden yoga.” Submitted photo4 / 4

    Summer school students from Somerset Elementary recently participated in a “Garden to Give” event, a community garden project donated by a Spartan parent, Mike Kappers.

    As part of the project, students participate in literacy, math and science activities around a garden theme while getting their hands dirty planting, watering and weeding. Students learn to “garden to give” as all vegetables harvested will be given to the Somerset Community Food Pantry.

    Students also gained an appreciation for the outdoors while engaging in experiential learning where knowledge is created through experience.

