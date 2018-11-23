Search
    Watch: Crews called to Somerset-area structure fire

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 3:22 p.m.
    1 / 2
    Firefighters extinguish flames at a structure Nov. 23 at 1649 85th St. in the town of Somerset. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 2

    Multiple agencies responded Friday afternoon to a structure fire in the town of Somerset.

    Crews were called around 12:30 p.m. to 1649 85th St. for reports of a structure engulfed in flames. Somerset, New Richmond and town of St. Joseph fire crews were among responding agencies.

    St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson, whose deputies also assisted, said horses that were inside the structure had escaped the blaze. Machinery and hay remained inside, he said.

    More information will be posted as it becomes available.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7867