Watch: Crews called to Somerset-area structure fire

Multiple agencies responded Friday afternoon to a structure fire in the town of Somerset.
Crews were called around 12:30 p.m. to 1649 85th St. for reports of a structure engulfed in flames. Somerset, New Richmond and town of St. Joseph fire crews were among responding agencies.
St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson, whose deputies also assisted, said horses that were inside the structure had escaped the blaze. Machinery and hay remained inside, he said.
