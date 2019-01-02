For several moments in the middle of the night on Oct. 11, 2018, Bradley Traaseth wasn't sure if he'd see his father or brother ever again. A house fire that started just after midnight at his parent's 1430 Meadowlark Lane (New Richmond) home could have changed his life forever.

"It was the scariest moment of my life, doing all that, but then it turned into the most jubilant moment and happiest day of my life, even surpassing seeing my children being born, because I actually gave life to my dad for a little longer. I just want more people to be aware of what they are going to do if there is a fire," Traaseth said.

Three people were in the residence, homeowners Sandra, 70, and Orlyn Traaseth, 78, and their oldest son, at the time of the fire, according to Traaseth, who lives two doors down from his parents. All three made it out with help from Traaseth and another neighbor.

"The emotional stress of the whole thing is still affecting us. It is a little harder for me since I have to see it several times every day when I head out the front door. For them at least they don't have to see it as often. But they are still distraught since it has been their home since 1978 and then you add on all the health issues Dad is having. That doesn't help," Traaseth said.

Bradley said he was first alerted to the emergency when he heard a couple of light pops while in his garage. When he heard another series of pops, he went to the front of his house to see what was going on and saw the back of his parents' garage was on fire.

When Bradley made it to the front yard, he found his stepmother standing in the front yard and helped her safely across the street. He returned to the house and kicked in the front door to find his father and his brother. Bradley's father was in the living room and he was able to get him out of the house quickly. His brother was still in his basement bedroom and it took Bradley and a neighbor to get him out of the egress window on the side of the house.

Orlyn was transported to Westfields Hospital for smoke inhalation, before being transferred to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. One-third to a half of the residence was damaged by fire, which made it unlivable. In addition to the home, three vehicles were damaged by exposure to the fire.

"We are starting to get everything back together. Dad's got some health issues already and the smoke inhalation didn't help one bit," Traaseth said. "They are staying at a townhouse over by the old health center until we rebuild here. We are hoping to start rebuilding in the New Year. The first or second week of January we will be tearing it down and then get going from there."

Traaseth said that his father has been dealing with lung cancer for about five years now.

"Every time he goes on the cancer pills, he ends up going to the hospital a few times because he doesn't have a good reaction to them. Yesterday, they decided that they weren't going to do the cancer pills anymore and will just let it run its course. They are giving him about a year," Traaseth said.

According to Traaseth, the family hopes to have the new house done by the end of winter or early spring. The new house will be a about 8 feet wider and they will add about 16 feet onto the garage to make it longer.

"I think the family will be dealing with this for a while, but it will all depend on how Dad does. If we can get him to stick around until the house is built, I think that will help all of us a lot," Traaseth said. "We as a family have all been there for each other. I've also been really grateful for all the people in the community who have helped us and shown concern and empathy for my family. That has been really nice."