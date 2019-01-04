Search
    Glenwood City FD responds to early morning fire Thursday

    By Jordan Willi Today at 2:00 p.m.
    The Glenwood City Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3234 140th Avenue in Glenwood Township on Thursday, Jan. 3, at 1:37 a.m. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia

    An early morning house fire in Glenwood Township — 3234 140th Avenue — on Thursday, Jan. 3, left a house unlivable and the Glenwood City Fire Department searching for the cause of the fire.

    "All of the residents were out of the house. The fire cause is under investigation yet, but the fire did extensive damage to the house and it is unlivable," said Glenwood City Fire Chief Greg Holden.

    The department got the call at 1:37 a.m. and cleared the scene at 6:45 a.m. The department was joined at the scene by Clear Lake and Boyceville fire departments as well as Glenwood City Ambulance and the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.

    "I'd say that it was a typical amount of time for us to be at the scene of that type of fire. It was a regular structure fire, if that is such a thing," Holden said.

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7847
