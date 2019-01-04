Glenwood City FD responds to early morning fire Thursday

"All of the residents were out of the house. The fire cause is under investigation yet, but the fire did extensive damage to the house and it is unlivable," said Glenwood City Fire Chief Greg Holden.

The department got the call at 1:37 a.m. and cleared the scene at 6:45 a.m. The department was joined at the scene by Clear Lake and Boyceville fire departments as well as Glenwood City Ambulance and the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.

"I'd say that it was a typical amount of time for us to be at the scene of that type of fire. It was a regular structure fire, if that is such a thing," Holden said.