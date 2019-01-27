Two RF houses go up in flames on frigid night

River Falls Fire Department was dispatched at 1 a.m. jJn. 26 to a structure fire at 222 E. Walnut St., an older two-story home just across the alley from the entrance to Jacob's Ladder Preschool. According to a news release from RF Fire Chief Scott Nelson, Pierce County Dispatch received multiple calls reporting flames could be seen from several blocks away, and that residents were seen evacuating the building.

"Twenty-three RF firefighters responded with a squad, two engines and a ladder

truck," the news release states. "Neighboring departments from Hudson, Ellsworth, Roberts and Prescott assisted with a total of 23 more firefighters responding in three engines, a ladder truck and water tender."

Crews fought heavy smoke and flames in sub-zero temperatures. That fire was under control in about 45 minutes. Crews were on scene an additional four hours putting out spot fires within the walls and attic of the home.

The fire had spread to the adjacent home at 209 S. Third St., caused by the fire extending from the original structure to this house. The fire was put out quickly, leaving exterior damage to one side and smoke damage throughout the interior.

All units cleared the scene at 6:07 p.m. No responders suffered any injuries, though River Falls EMS transported two residents to River Falls Area Hospital with minor burns. The American Red Cross responded to help displaced residents.

According to Pierce County property records, both properties are owned by Ezekiel Lutheran Church.

The first house suffered extensive damage throughout the structure and appears to be a total

Loss, the news release said. Damage estimates are unavailable at this time. The fire is suspected to have started in the porch area and is still under investigation. Scanner traffic at 12:30 a.m. indicated the fire may have been caused by a space heater that contacted and set fire to a blanket.

River Falls Ambulance and the River Falls Police Department also assisted.

The temperature that night dipped to at least -16 degrees overnight Friday into Saturday.

Updates to this story will be posted as they are received.