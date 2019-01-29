United Fire responds to barn fire in Baldwin Township

"When the owner called, he said he was trying to heat water in the barn. That doesn't work too well. It was a total loss, but he was able to get all the cattle and a lot of his supplies out as well, which he was happy about," said Fire Chief Gary Newton.

After receiving the initial call, the department received several calls saying the fire was through the roof of the barn and that the roof had fallen down.

"There was really no exposure, so we didn't stay there too long. I think we were there about an hour and a half, with some of that being the time it took to wrap the hose up and talk to the owner," Newton said. "We called for more help because, being the day time, we are getting less and less help during those times of day. We were able to turn them back right away, but it is better to be safe than sorry. It was good to know we had the help coming if we needed it."

Agencies assisting on the call included: Roberts, River Falls and Hudson fire departments.

"The owner said that he was trying to boil some water in a little cast pot in the lower part of the barn. He said he had it too hot and that the roof of the lower part caught fire and then got up into the hay loft," Newton said. "The owner was happy that he was able to get all of his livestock out. I'm glad that everything went okay in this cold."

The barn was not close enough to any of the other structures on the property to put them in danger of catching fire, Newton said.