House destroyed in Somerset Township fire

Crotty said the residents of the home were out of the structure when the first trucks reached the location.

“When we arrived there was heavy fire in the basement, moving to the first floor,” Crotty said. He said fire investigators will try to determine the cause of the fire.

The Safeway Bus Company in Somerset came to the rescue at the site. A school bus was sent to the location and Crotty said the bus was used as a warming house to keep all the firefighters safe.

Crotty said there were issues with the fire trucks freezing up in the temperatures that were in the -30 range. To deal with this, the trucks were used in a rotation, sending the frozen trucks back to the fire station to thaw. As soon as they were ready, they were sent back to the fire site.

Firefighters were still at the site at 11 a.m. Crotty said J&S Excavation of Osceola was called in to knock down what was left of the structure.