Dryer fire closes Somerset laundromat

"It was an unknown cause, whether mechanical, excessive lint in the trap, etc. It slightly burned an adjacent dryer unit as well. I'm not sure if the businesses next door have reopened today or not, but they had no fire damage however," said Somerset fire Chief Travis Belisle. "The laundromat is closed until further notice per the owner."

After having the health inspectors check the restaurant, Subway opened its doors a little before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, several hours after its normal 8 a.m. opening time. The H&R Block was open again on Tuesday morning as well.

Somerset Fire was assisted by St. Joe Fire, Lakeview EMS, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and Somerset Police.