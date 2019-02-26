Search
    Clifton house explosion sends residents and firefighter to hospital

    By RiverTown Newsroom Today at 5:34 a.m.
    A firefighter tends flames on the remainder of a deck that was blown off the house. Submitted photo1 / 3
    At 8:35 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, firefighters hose down the debris left from the explosion at a town of Clifton home. Submitted photo2 / 3
    The house succumbed to flames that were a result of the explosion, leaving the house "a total loss" according to River Falls Fire Department. Submitted photo3 / 3

    Three residents and one firefighter were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a house was demolished from an explosion and subsequent fire at W12314 852nd Ave. in Clifton Township.

    The three occupants were taken by ambulance to be treated for minor injuries. The firefighter was transported to the River Falls Area Hospital for a sprained ankle and was later released.

    The cause of the incident, which resulted in a total loss of the house, is still under investigation. The River Falls Fire Department said a gas explosion in the furnace room is suspected.

    According to a news release from the River Falls Fire Department:

    On Saturday, Feb. 23 at 6:23 p.m., 28 River Falls firefighters responded to the scene within 12 minutes with two engines, two tenders and a squad.

    They were met with pockets of flames, which progressed rapidly in the debris from the explosion. The entire structure was ultimately engulfed in the fire.

    River Falls Fire Department requested aid from Prescott and Hudson fire departments. In assistance was Ellsworth, Spring Valley, United, New Richmond and Roberts Fire Departments which also helped cover the city of River Falls while units were fighting the fire at hand.

    Pierce County Sheriff, Wisconsin State Patrol, River Falls Police and River Falls EMS

    helped at the scene. Pierce County Public Works sanded the streets as they became icy

    and dangerous.

    Responders remained on the scene until 9:58 p.m., with firefighters taking shifts to prevent frostbite and other cold-related injuries. Cold temperatures and an oncoming winter storm held up firefighting efforts.

    Pierce County land records show Anthony and Angela Plourde as owners of the residence.

    Damage estimates are unavailable at this time.

