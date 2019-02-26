The three occupants were taken by ambulance to be treated for minor injuries. The firefighter was transported to the River Falls Area Hospital for a sprained ankle and was later released.

The cause of the incident, which resulted in a total loss of the house, is still under investigation. The River Falls Fire Department said a gas explosion in the furnace room is suspected.

According to a news release from the River Falls Fire Department:

On Saturday, Feb. 23 at 6:23 p.m., 28 River Falls firefighters responded to the scene within 12 minutes with two engines, two tenders and a squad.

They were met with pockets of flames, which progressed rapidly in the debris from the explosion. The entire structure was ultimately engulfed in the fire.

River Falls Fire Department requested aid from Prescott and Hudson fire departments. In assistance was Ellsworth, Spring Valley, United, New Richmond and Roberts Fire Departments which also helped cover the city of River Falls while units were fighting the fire at hand.

Pierce County Sheriff, Wisconsin State Patrol, River Falls Police and River Falls EMS

helped at the scene. Pierce County Public Works sanded the streets as they became icy

and dangerous.

Responders remained on the scene until 9:58 p.m., with firefighters taking shifts to prevent frostbite and other cold-related injuries. Cold temperatures and an oncoming winter storm held up firefighting efforts.

Pierce County land records show Anthony and Angela Plourde as owners of the residence.

Damage estimates are unavailable at this time.