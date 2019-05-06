Grass fire burns nearly 30 acres in town of Somerset

“We know the area of origin but not the specific ignition source. The fire was under control in less than an hour, we then had to finish extinguishing ‘hot-spots’ — things that were still smoldering but posed a small threat,” Crotty said. “We cleared the resources as we gained control of the fire. The last fire unit cleared the area at 6:37 p.m.”

The call came in at 4:44 p.m. reporting a grass fire in the area of 428 180th Ave. in the town of Somerset.

“There was a lot of resources called to the scene as a proactive measure; there was a large stand of Red Pine trees that was adjoining the fire on the north side,” Crotty said.

According to Crotty, the weather was in the department’s favor while they worked to extinguish the blaze.

“The fire spread was just short of a half-mile from where it started, thankfully the wind was in our favor, or the fire would have had a much different outcome,” Crotty said. “The fire was burning towards an intersection of two asphalt roads with nothing in between besides wildland. Our goal was to stop the fire at the asphalt and to keep it from entering into the Red Pine stand of trees.”

Extinguishing a grass/wildland fire, Crotty said, is strenuous work for the firefighters and is tough on their equipment as well. Firefighters use the wind as a factor in how they fight the fire, which calls for them to stay in the burned area through which the fire has passed and to follow the perimeter to get to the “head” of the fire.

“We are always looking out for people, houses, etc. We try and use roads and things like that as a point to stop the fire. This is exactly what happened on this fire, as the firefighters were following the fire up the edges or flanks. Additional firefighters pre-wet the ditch near the road and were able to stop the fire,” Crotty said.

Crotty said the department used a fairly new system called the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (or MABAS) which is used in Wisconsin to allow fire departments to pre-determine their resource needs in the event of an emergency without wiping out an entire station’s units. The department gets to choose which specific apparatuses from which specific departments they need for any given situation. This allows the incident commander to focus on tactics rather than thinking of what they need to help with the situation.

The following departments responded: Somerset, United Fire, New Richmond, Bayport, St. Joseph, Osceola, Lakeview EMS, St. Croix County Sheriff, Stillwater and Hudson.