“Upon my arrival, I saw an approximately 60 by 70 metal pole barn, which was located away from any other structures, that was fully involved. The fire took about 45 minutes to get under control but all units remained on scene for additional time due to extensive overhaul and removal of metal sheeting to get to all of the fire to ensure that it was completely out,” Barrette said.

The department received a call regarding a pole barn that was on fire at 1224 Bass Lake Road in St. Joseph at 10:47 p.m. on Monday, May 13. According to St. Croix County records, the property is owned by Frank and Michelle Steward.

“The homeowners were home at the time of the fire and called 911. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries to report,” Barrette said. “Due to the size of the building and amount of fire with my arrival I requested MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) Box Alarm which brought in mutual aid departments from Hudson, Roberts, New Richmond and Bayport (St. Joseph Fire Station coverage) along with our Auto-Aid department Somerset Fire/Rescue and medical stand-by from Lakeview EMS.”

The fire is still under investigation at this time, Barrette said, with no determined cause of the fire.