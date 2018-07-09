Some farmers say the short-term effect of the tariff battle will be harsh, but the long-term effect could be good for all trading partners. If China doesn't back away from its plan, India and most of Europe will likely pick up the slack.

--

Baldwin provision to provide rural EMS naloxone included in farm bill

The farm bill passed by the U.S. Senate includes a measure from Wisconsin's Tammy Baldwin aimed preventing opioid overdoses in rural areas.

It would support rural EMS agencies with equipment purchases and training staff on how to use the opioid-reversing drug naloxone. Baldwin said," no first responder should be unable to save a life because they don't have what they need." She says this reform will make naloxone and other resources more accessible and affordable. The House and Senate need to negotiate their versions of the Farm Bill before sending the final legislation to the president.

--

ICE protesters march outside Wis. jail

Protesters outside the Dodge County Jail over the weekend said they are trying very hard to change immigration laws.

The group from Madison was in Juneau to rally against the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency. The Dodge County facility has a contract with ICE to serve as a detention facility. The weekend protesters say we need more conversation about immigration. Many Democrats want to abolish the agency formed 15 years ago. Republicans are mostly committed to stopping illegal immigration.

--

Girl, 15, accused of trying to set police car on fire

Milwaukee police officers were inside a home in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood when witnesses say a 15-year-old girl tried to set a squad car on fire.

People living nearby called 911 Saturday night after they saw smoke coming from the police vehicle. The fire only caused minor damage and no injuries were reported. The teenager was taken into custody.

--

Convicted killer names 2 who might have murdered Teresa Halbach

An attorney for convicted killer Steven Avery has filed a motion to add new evidence that was withheld when Avery was found guilty in 2007.

The 41-page motion suggests Bobby Dassey and Scott Tadych could have killed photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005. Neither man has been charged. Avery and Brendan Dassey are fighting their convictions. One piece of evidence is a compact disc containing images of sexual violence against young women, similar to the way Halbach was killed. It was found in a computer in Brendan Dassey's home, but Avery's lawyer says that computer was primarily used by another family member.

--

DNR investigates deaths of 6 geese in Sheboygan County

A conservation warden with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says six geese were killed on a road in the City of Plymouth last week.

Warden Tyler Flood says it isn't clear if they died in an accident or if they were hit on purpose. The DNR is conducting a formal investigation. Flood says some baby geese who survived have reintegrated themselves with other adult geese. Broadcast reports indicate there were still feathers lying on the side of the road and blood stains on the street two days after the accident.

--

Flood-damaged homes in NW Wis. may have to be moved

Douglas County authorities say more than 120 seasonal and year-round homes may have to be moved after they were damaged by flooding last month.

Some homeowners are hoping repairs will only take a couple of months, but they are forced to live in motels for now. Damaged homes location in flood plains will either have to be removed — or rebuilt at the regional flood elevation. In many cases, insurance won't cover those expenses. Some of the cabins were built decades before floodplain regulations were written. A spokesperson for Wisconsin Emergency Management says more than 400 homes would have to be damaged to meet the threshold for federal help from FEMA.

--

UW law students to represent immigrants at border

A group of students from the University of Wisconsin Law School will travel to the border with Mexico next month.

They will be there to help immigrants during their asylum process. Nine students will be located in Dilly, Texas, doing the work for free. The team from Madison will prepare immigrants before their interview, help with translation during the process and make sure their pro-bono clients are treated fairly. Those immigrants aren't provided attorneys as they try to earn entry to the United States and, if they don't make it through the interview stage, they could be deported.