Hammond Village Board Trustees enjoy rare short meeting

Trustees approved a motion to allow Village Attorney Tim Scott to donate his time and expertise to assist the Lions Club with legal matters pertaining to their purchase the pulling track land from the village. Scott had previously asked the trustees to review his offer to insure there would be no conflict of interest issues.

Trustees unanimously approved a proposal worth $4,450.00 to re-duct the Public Works Department office space to better utilize the remaining air conditioning unit.

Trustees were notified that the Village received a $7,599.00 refund as a result of the 2017 Worker's Compensation audit.