Fire Capt. Cory Barr died at a Madison hospital after he was injured in the Sun Prairie explosion and fire Tuesday evening. The processional was set up for family, fire, police, and EMS, but those citizens paid their respects to Barr by standing along miles of the roadway while his body was returned to Sun Prairie. Barr was treated at UW Health for his injuries, but he didn't survive.

--

Former Thorp police chief sentenced to 5 years for child sexual assault

A Clark County judge has sentenced the former police chief in Thorp to five years in prison for sexual assault.

A jury found Richard Boie guilty in April. He had been accused of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl multiple times over a two-year period. The 74-year-old former law enforcement officer will also have to register as a sex offender when he gets out. He could have received up to 60 years behind bars. The victim told investigators she was assaulted at Boie's home and he warned her not to tell anyone what he had done.

--

Pot legalization 1 step closer to facing La Crosse County voters

If the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors gives its approval, voters could be asked to legalize marijuana use by adults 21 and older.

The county's Judiciary and Law Committee voted to put the referendum on the November ballot Tuesday night. Then, the executive committee did the same thing Wednesday morning. The same question is already going to go before voters in Dane and Milwaukee counties this fall. The La Crosse County Board will need to approve the referendum at least 70 days before the election if it is to be on the ballot. Officials are just seeing where voters stand on the issue — no current laws or policies would be changed.

--

Democratic gubernatorial candidates to square off

With just over a month to go before the primary election, eight Democratic candidates for governor will meet in a broadcast debate starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The event will be held at the Mainstage Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Listeners will be able to text questions for the debate and media members will moderate. The first hour will be broadcast on several television and radio stations and it will be available online. After the one-hour televised debate, there will be another 30 minutes of discussion on radio and online only.

--

Wis. man who led cops on 120 mph chase headed to prison

A Madison man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for leading police on a chase that reached speeds as fast as 120 mph last October.

Twenty-six-year-old Sanome Wheelock stole a car from a driveway and tried to run from authorities twice in Oneida County. Prosecutors said Wheelock also tried to ram a squad car. He was finally found hiding in a wooded area near Lake Tomahawk. Wheelock was drunk at the time and he apologized in court for his actions. He also faces more than 70 charges in Shawano and Langlade counties.

--

National magazine calls Milwaukee ‘awesome’

Milwaukee is often overshadowed by much-larger nearby cities like Chicago, but a national magazine is pointing out what many are missing.

Vogue magazine just published an article about how awesome "the beer capital of the world" is — for vacation, business or just a place to live. Milwaukee is singled out for its breweries and rapidly-growing downtown area and for all of the job opportunities it offers. In an issue released this week it explains, "Why Milwaukee Is the Midwest's Coolest (and Most Underrated) City."

--

Municipal judge must face felony stalking charge

A municipal judge in Fox Crossing has been ordered to make an initial court appearance next month to face charges of felony stalking and violating a restraining order.

The Winnebago County district attorney filed the charges against Len Kachinsky Wednesday. Kachinsky's court clerk says he has been harassing her for more than a year. She says his behavior became increasingly bizarre after he returned to work following a long illness. She obtained a restraining order in February but says he continued to harass her. He has been suspended from the bench.

--

Sanders returning to Wis.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will attend two campaign rallies this weekend for Wisconsin candidates.

Sanders will stop in three states to back Democrats for office starting Friday. He travels from Minnesota to Eau Claire Saturday to support U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Sanders then travels to Janesville later in the day to attend a rally for congressional candidate Randy Bryce. His busy weekend will continue with political appearances Sunday in Pennsylvania.