Patsy Johnson appointed to Star Prairie Village Board

"Obviously we know the wealth of knowledge Patsy has. She's a lifelong resident. All of her experience will be invaluable for us on this side of the table. She will be a great addition going forward," said President Chad Peterson.

Trustees unanimously approved Johnson's appointment. Her term will expire in April 2019.

Sam Lapean, a Boy Scout with New Richmond Troop 464, presented a list of several projects he hopes to complete as the community service requirement for the rank of Eagle Scout. Lapean proposed to repair the wood fence at the entrance to Saratoga Park along with adding a bench and trail signs. He is estimating the cost for materials and supplies at roughly $1,200.

"For funding for the project, I'm asking the troop and local businesses to donate either money or materials depending on what the business is. I was also wondering if the board would donate to help with the project? I hope to get started before snowfall," said Lapean.

In order to proceed, Lapean needed to first get approval from the Village Board, then his troop and finally from the scout district.

Trustee Dan Scheeringa suggested Lapean approach Star Prairie Fish and Game as a potential supporter for his project.

"Set us up with your information. I would say definitely come by the next Park Board meeting. We can brainstorm some things so that by the next village board meeting we can give the yea or nay then. I've been trying to work with Star Prairie Fish and Game and that might be a source for funding. They might be very interested especially working with the Boy Scouts. If you can get me something to take to them, that would be very helpful," said Scheeringa.

Trustees gave Lapean's proposal preliminary approval contingent on his appearing before the Park Board to provide more details and discuss additional ideas.

Other business

• Trustees approved a new three-year contract with Waterman's Sanitation despite Village Attorney Tim Scott's advice to seek a minimum $3 million aggregate insurance policy on behalf of Waterman's.

• Trustees approved enrolling the three village employees, clerk, police chief and maintenance operator, in the Wisconsin Retirement System. By statute, the employee and village will contribute equally into the Employee Trust Fund.

• The Board accepted the resignation of Assessor Lisa Meyer and is currently seeking her replacement.

• The Board approved office hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Labor Day to Memorial Day and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Memorial Day to Labor Day.