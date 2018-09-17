"This is an exciting moment for the New Richmond community," said City Administrator Mike Darrow. "County Road A is a very busy corridor and will continue to serve even more traffic as our community grows. This off-street trail will improve public safety for bicyclists and pedestrians of all ages and abilities, promote economic development and enhance the overall health and quality of life for our community."

Gov. Scott Walker announced that 29 agencies across the state will receive $15.7 million in funding for TAP projects. TAP projects are federally-funded, smaller scale transportation projects that have a utilitarian purpose which expand travel choice, strengthen the local economy, improve the quality of life and protect the environment.

"It's important that both urban and rural residents have safe options to get to school and work," said Walker. "This program enhances public mobility, economic development and the overall quality of life for our citizens."

Examples of eligible TAP infrastructure projects include sidewalks, pedestrian amenities and wayfinding, bike lanes, bike parking and bike share systems (capital costs, not operating costs), all meant to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists. TAP projects are generally funded 80 percent federally, with a 20 percent local match. Individual awards can be seen at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website.