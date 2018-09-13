St. Croix County to host tire and appliance collections

These events offer the community an opportunity to safely recycle unwanted or unusable tires and appliances. All collections will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the exception of the Town of Richmond site, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Below is a list of upcoming events and locations.

Appliance collections

• Town of Troy Recycling Center (277 Townsvalley Road, River Falls)

• Town of Richmond Recycling Center (1428 100th St., New Richmond)

• St. Croix County Ag Center (1960 Eighth Ave., Baldwin)

The cost to recycle most appliances is $10. Appliances include, but are not limited to washers, dryers, air conditioners, stoves, microwaves, grills, water heaters, refrigerators, freezers, and dehumidifiers/humidifiers. For gas refrigerators or gas air conditioners, call 715-531-1907 for a quote.

Tire collections

• Town of Troy Recycling Center (277 Townsvalley Road, River Falls)

• Town of Hammond Recycling Center (1816 County Road E, Hammond)

Tire prices

• Car: $4 without rim or $6 with rim

• Truck: $6 without rim or $10 with rim

• Tractor tire: $18

• Heavy equipment tire: $30

• Bicycle tire: 50 cents

Both events are payable by cash only. No checks or debit/credit cards will be accepted.

Collections are open to all county residents.

Electronics, such as TVs, computers and monitors, will not be accepted at either event.

For more information, visit the St. Croix County Recycling website at www.sccwi.gov/recycling or call the recycling specialist at 715-531-1907.