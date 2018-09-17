--

Evers proposes $1.7B school funding increase

State schools superintendent Tony Evers is calling for a nearly $1.7 billion increase in funding for Wisconsin schools in his two-year budget proposal.

Evers is seeking about a 10 percent hike in school aid as he challenges Gov. Scott Walker's bid for re-election. Evers says he wants to bring funding back to levels public schools haven't seen since the mid 1990s. The $15.4 billion budget request comes as state agencies are submitted their spending plans to Walker's office. The plan includes an increase of $606 million for special education programs. The Evers campaign has not said how the school funding increase will be paid for. The Walker campaign says the governor will continue historic investments in schools without raising taxes.

--

State officials report continued drop in Wis. dairy farms

The number of dairy farms in Wisconsin continues to fall.

The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reports Wisconsin lost 47 more dairy farms last month. There were nearly 8,400 dairy producers licensed in the state in September, which is a drop of 429 since Jan. 1. Wisconsin Public Radio called it "the biggest decline since the state lost 434 dairy farms in the first eight months of 2013." Officials with the Dairy Business Association says price reactions to new tariffs on United States dairy products have led some farmers to leave the industry this year.

--

Census report: Wis. incomes grow, trail national earnings

The latest census numbers show folks in Wisconsin are earning more money, but still aren't earning as much as some of our neighbors.

The Wisconsin State Journal took a look at median income numbers from 2017. The report says Wisconsin's median household income jumped $1,000 to $59,305. That's lower than the national median income of $61,372 and lower than median paychecks in Illinois and Minnesota.

--

Walker visiting UW-Green Bay, Northcentral Technical College in Wausau

Education is the focus of two visits Monday in northern Wisconsin by Gov. Scott Walker.

Walker is attending the groundbreaking ceremony for the new STEM Innovation Center at UW-Green Bay at 1 p.m. The project is an effort to help develop the state's workforce for demand fields in science and technology. The governor is announcing a round of Fast Forward grants at 3:30 p.m. at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau. The grants are awarded to schools and businesses to provide opportunities for residents to receive technical training.

--

Montrose man suspected of making death threats, fleeing scene drunk

A Dane County man is jailed on several charges after making death threats and trying to fleeing the scene while driving drunk.

Deputies responded to the Town of Montrose Sunday afternoon on a report that 58-year-old Gerald Erpelding was making threats to several people. Erpelding fled the scene on an ATV and a short time later attempted to leave in a pickup truck. The vehicle was pulled over and Erpelding was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, OWI-sixth offense and a felony probation and parole warrant.

--

Wis. DNR collecting deer heads, carcasses for CWD testing

The Wisconsin archery deer hunting season is under way and the Department of Natural Resources is collecting carcasses for chronic wasting disease (CWD) testing.

DNR wildlife health section chief Tami Ryan says the large scale sampling that takes place during the deer hunt is one of the best tools they have to track CWD. She says the testing on deer heads is a major part in fighting the spread of the disease and gives an update on the health of the deer herd. Testing facility drop-off sites are located across the state and are listed on the DNR website. The bow and crossbow season opened Saturday in Wisconsin.

--

Walker issues executive order to assist hurricane recovery efforts

Gov. Scott Walker issued an executive order outlining the state of Wisconsin's response to hurricane relief efforts.

Walker said in a statement,"We want to make sure our fellow Americans have the help and aid they need from our state as they recover from Hurricane Florence." The governor's order authorizes the National Guard to activate some members to active duty, allows state employees who are certified Red Cross disaster relief volunteers to take a 30-day leave of absence to provide services in the Carolinas and Virginia, and suspends certain restrictions to help carriers transport vital emergency relief supplies more efficiently. The Wisconsin National Guard already has four Blackhawk helicopters and two dozen crew members on standby status on the East Coast.