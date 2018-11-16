Search
    'No blueprint' for Pence visit to Hudson; local security costs top $30K

    By Mike Longaecker on Nov 16, 2018 at 4:52 p.m.
    Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a Nov. 3 campaign rally for Gov. Scott Walker in Hudson. Costs for local agencies to provide security during the visit were about $30,000. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia

    Hudson police weren't unfamiliar with the arrival of a White House dignitary — President George W. Bush made a campaign stop there in 2004.

    What authorities weren't familiar with was how to plan for it.

    "There was no blueprint that we could just start plugging people into," Hudson Police Chief Geoff Willems said of Vice President Mike Pence's stop on Nov. 3 at Valley Cartage, where he campaigned for Gov. Scott Walker.

    Unlike Bush's visit to Hudson, where the U.S. Secret Service handled planning and logistics, those responsibilities were left to local authorities for Pence's visit. Willems, who led those efforts, was given word on the Wednesday ahead of Pence's Saturday event.

    "It was a stressful three days," the chief said.

    He enlisted the help of numerous other western Wisconsin agencies from as far away as Chippewa Falls.

    All told, the overtime costs for personnel who aided in security efforts for the event was just over $30,000. None of the officials from the agencies involved said they were planning to recoup those funds.

    "That's part of the service to our country that we provide," Willems said, adding that local authorities have provided pro bono security to presidential candidates in the past.

    He said the Pence event drew "a carload" of peaceful protesters, who remained in a designated space near the parking area. Willems added that officers tried to notify the public that the event would involve sporadic traffic changes in spite of the short notice.

    "I hope people weren't too awfully inconvenienced by it," he said.

    Security included multiple agencies on the Minnesota side of Pence's travel route, as well. Those agencies included Woodbury police, which incurred about $2,000 of overtime, according to a spokeswoman. Costs to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota totaled $5,491, according to Cmdr. Doug Anschutz.

    Agency/Cost (approximate)

    Hudson police

    $11,633

    St. Croix County Sheriff

    $6,742

    St. Croix County Highway Dept.

    $5,303

    Wisconsin State Patrol

    $2,070

    Hudson fire

    $900

    New Richmond police

    $686

    Hammond police

    $562

    Polk County sheriff

    $547

    River Falls police

    $459

    Hudson public works

    $350

    Chippewa Falls police

    $290

    Pierce County sheriff

    $264

    Glenwood City police

    $178

    Baldwin police

    $44

    Amery police

    $20

    North Hudson police

    $0

    Total

    $30,048

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7867