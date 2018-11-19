Roberts increases sewer rates, library board members

The rates were raised in order to help repay the loans the village has taken out to pay for the CLEARAS water treatment facility.

Board member Katy Kapaun said she hopes the rates will be able to be lowered again in the future.

The new rates will take effect in January, and will be on the April bill. On average, a household bill will increase about $15 per month.

Library board

The Village Board voted to increase the number of Hazel Mackin Library Board members from five to seven. This was in an effort to make it easier to have a quorum when the board meets, should some board members be unavailable.

Fundraiser run

The board approved a run, "The Jingle Bell Jog" to take place on Dec. 8, during Christmas On Main, with a check in time of 11:30 a.m. at the elementary school. The funds raised will go to the Dyke family.

Rolling Meadows and Twin Home extension

The board accepted the sanitary sewer and water mains for the Rolling Meadows addition and Twin Home extension. The board also agreed to plow Dakota Lane, and Susan Lane should construction begin on homes on those roads. Board discussion indicated that those roads would likely be plowed last, and they would not be plowed until such a time as construction began.

SCADA system upgrade

The board approved a two-phase bid for a total of $155,732 from TPC for installing a new SCADA system for the public works department. Public Works Director John Bond said the current SCADA system is not functioning, and nothing that has been done has been able to get the system up and running to monitor the water and wastewater systems. They are currently being manually monitored on a daily basis, Bond said.

Phase one, Bond said, will include TPC getting a SCADA system up and running with existing equipment, and phase two will include installing new equipment at a later date. Bond said this is because it will take time for the new equipment, which needs to be ordered, to arrive.

In other business:

• Roberts has signed contracts with CLEARAS for the wastewater treatment system. The total for the Wastewater Treatment Plant phosphorus upgrade will be $3,9 million.

• The board approved paying invoices to Weston Solutions for $19,742.40 and $58,051.74.

• The board approved a final plat for Rolling Meadows Townhomes, contingent on the surveyor's approval. There are 28 lots available in this final plat.

• The board heard a report that a committee has been established to discuss Twin Lakes, which will meet the first Monday of every month. The first meeting has been held. Future meetings will reportedly include guests from, for example the DNR, said Kapaun. The purpose of the committee is to discuss the lake levels at Twin Lakes, and see if there is a reason they are causing flooding to some homeowners.