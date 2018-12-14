Hammond Village Board passes balanced 2019 budget

The new budget represents a decrease of $6,252 or 3.6 percent from the 2018 budget. In addition, the new mill rate will be (0.008606306 ) or $8.60 per $1,000 of assessed home value.

Trustees approved spending up to $40,000 on a new Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) monitoring system for the wastewater treatment plant. The new system will be used to monitor aspects of water transport, distribution and treatment. The treatment plant's current system crashed and uses a Windows 7 operating system which will not be supported starting in 2019.

Trustees asked Village Administrator Sandi Hazer to craft a policy to address the removal of snow on Davis Street between Broadway and Second streets. Currently the village removes snow along that stretch at no cost to residents or businesses. If a business/resident "causes" snow to be deposited on the sidewalks and Public Works has to remove it, then the responsible party would have to pay $125 per occurrence.

Other business

• Trustees approved spending $1,600 to purchase new snow tires and rims for the skidsteer from Tri-State Bobcat.

• Trustees approved the appointment of resident Jerry Weaver to the Library Board.

• Trustees approved the Police Department spending up to $2,600 for a ballistic protective shield.

• The Police Department has an excess of plastic chairs. The department will be selling or giving the chairs away Interested parties should contact the department at 715-796-2345.