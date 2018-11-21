Village of Hammond Board sets budget hearing for Dec. 10

At their meeting Monday night, Nov. 12, 2018, trustees unanimously approved financial and maintenance agreements with the state as part of the US Highway 12 project. The project calls for the repaving of "parking lanes" along Broadway/Highway 12. The project is expected to cost the village approximately $26,000 in 2020.

Trustees also agreed to pay Crane Engineering $3,768 to replace the impeller on the grit pump at the wastewater treatment plant. Funds are to come from the Replacement Fund.

Trustees voted to approve a resolution endorsing the St. Croix County All Hazard Mitigation Plan. By approving the plan, the village is eligible to apply for funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) should the need ever arise.

Trustees approved raising the hourly rate for part time cemetery workers by 50 cents to $15.65 an hour effective in 2019.

Trustees tabled discussion pertaining to the purchase of a UTV for the Public Works Department until the county opens up UTV/ATV routes on county roads and the village establishes a UTV/ATV plan.

Acting on Attorney Tim Scott's research showing that the vacant parcel of property located along the west side of West Street between Broadway Street and Klein Drive belonged to the village, trustees declined to deed the parcel to the adjoining land owner.