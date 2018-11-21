--

Green Bay troop leader dismissed after organizing vigil

Parents say they believe a Green Bay Girl Scouts troop leader was permanently suspended because she organized a vigil and raised money for four accident victims.

Liz Steffel was trying to help the families of the three Girl Scouts and a scout mother who were killed Nov. 3 while picking up trash along a Chippewa County highway. The vigil was held Nov. 10 at the Brown County Courthouse. The co-leader of Steffel's former troop believes she was suspended because the troop gave the money raised directly to the victims' families — rather than sending it to the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes to be distributed that way.

--

Gas prices low for holiday travelers in Wisconsin

There's good news if you're heading home for the Thanksgiving holiday.

It'll cost you less to fill the tank to get there. The automotive group AAA says the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Wisconsin is $2.51 a gallon. That's 11 cents lower than the national average.

--

AG Schimel tapped for Waukesha County Circuit Court judgeship

The day after he conceded the attorney general's race to Democrat Josh Kaul, the state's outgoing attorney general has a new job.

Gov. Scott Walker appointed Brad Schimel to the vacancy on the Waukesha County Circuit Court. Schimel is a former Waukesha County district attorney, serving in the position for eight years before he won the statewide office in 2014. He will take the place of Judge Patrick Haughney, who resigned on Election Day.

--

Probation issued in Chippewa County child abuse case

A Cadott man who admitted causing bruises and bite marks on a two-year-old child has been sentenced to four years probation.

Tony Woodford entered a guilty plea in Chippewa County Circuit Court Tuesday. He reportedly told investigators "spirits" were to blame for the child's injuries. He said the family was planning to have a priest bless the apartment where they were living and to get the child baptized. Woodford has been ordered to seek counseling.

--

Richland County man gets 25 years for sex assaults

A Richland Center man who admitted sexually assaulting an underage girl at least 10 times last year is headed to prison for 25 years.

Forty-seven-year-old John Elder was sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault of a child and causing a child younger than 13 to view a sexual act. Prosecutors say Elder's girlfriend, 43-year-old Annette M. Winger, made arrangements for him to sexually assault the 12-year-old victim. Winger is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

--

Health officials: Pitch that romaine lettuce, pronto

Wisconsin is one of 11 states where health officials are warning people to throw away all of the romaine lettuce they have.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning the lettuce could be contaminated with E. coli. At least 32 people have been sickened, but there are no deaths reported. The last illness was reported three weeks ago. The FDA says it doesn't have enough evidence to request a recall yet.

--

Milwaukee remains on short list as DNC decision nears

Leaders of the Milwaukee effort to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention say party officials will likely make a second visit sometime next month.

A decision on the host city for a convention expected to draw 50,000 people will be made in January. Milwaukee joins Houston and Miami as finalists for an event which could mean up to $300 million for the local economy. Milwaukee backers point to the city's mild summer weather and the new Fiserv Forum arena as a base for convention activities.