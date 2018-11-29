Board approves tax levy worth $1,501,158.92

The levy represents a 5.41 percent increase or slightly more than $77,000 over the 2017 levy and includes a debt levy of $175,432.20, capital improvement levy of $167,916 and general levy of $1,157,810.72. The new mill rate will be $844 per $100,000 of assessed value, an increase of $28 annually.

Trustees unanimously approved Budget Resolution 2018-09 calling for a tax levy of $1,501,158.92.

Other business

• Trustees approved the final payment of $24,850 for the Water Tower #2 repair project payable to General Construction Services.

• Trustees approved a two-year contract with Hydro Corp Inc. worth $20,968 to manage commercial cross connection inspection services starting in January 2019. Public Works Director Bob Gunther explained that by the time the village invested in the required software, training and time to conduct the inspections, the costs would have been a wash with the Hydro Corp. proposal and village staff do not have the time to conduct the inspections.

• Trustees approved a 2 percent raise across the board for village employees starting in 2019.

• Trustees approved the resignation of Trustee Ron Hill effective immediately. Filling the empty board seat is at the discretion of the board.

• Trustees approved the village's portion of the purchase of a used brush truck for the Fire Department.