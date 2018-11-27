--

Attorney general: Wedding barns need liquor licenses

Outgoing state Attorney General Brad Schimel believes wedding barns should be required to have liquor licenses if patrons are going to consume alcohol.

Schimel argued the issue in a nonbonding opinion written earlier this month. The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty said Monday that Schimel's analysis is too broad and puts wedding barns at risk of shutting down.

--

Woman charged after kids found living among feces, flies, snakes

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office says criminal charges have been filed against a 25-year-old woman accused of not providing a proper living environment for three young children.

Prosecutors say Garnet Williams of Wausau will be charged with four counts of child neglect. Sheriff's officials say On Sept. 20 while searching for the suspect in a 2015 gun incident, deputies discovered three children under the age of 4 living in deplorable conditions. Deputies say Williams' basement apartment contained rotting and moldy food, feces, flies and snakes. Williams is expected to make her first court appearance on Dec. 6.

--

Rock County deputy serving papers shoots dog that charges him

The Rock County Sheriff's office says a deputy shot a dog Monday night that charged him when he was serving civil papers in Janesville.

Sheriff's officials say the deputy went to a residence at around 7:40 p.m. to serve the papers, and as he approached an open gate, a full-grown male German shepherd charged at him. Officials say the deputy drew his service weapon and shot the dog in one of its legs. The wounded dog retreated to the backyard. Police say the dog was taken to an emergency veterinary service for treatment. The Janesville Police Department assisted with the investigation. The deputy was not injured.

--

Skeletal remains found by hunter in Monroe County

Investigators are working to identify skeletal remains that were found late last week in the town of Clifton.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a call came in around 3:40 p.m. Friday from a person hunting in a wooded area near County Highway W in Monroe County. Sheriff's officials say the remains have been recovered but not identified and the cause of death has not yet been determined. The case is under investigation.

--

Papadopoulos Reports To Wisconsin Prison

George Papadopoulos' prison sentence is underway. Papadopoulos reported Monday to serve his 14-day sentence at a federal facility in a medium-security prison in Oxford, Wisconsin.

A federal judge Sunday rejected the former Trump campaign adviser's bid to delay his prison sentence, after he pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI as they investigated links between Russia and President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign. The judge said the legal arguments from Papadopoulos' attorneys didn't meet the legal burden of what was necessary to delay his sentence.