New Richmond City Council approves balanced budget for 2019

"I think it's something we can be proud of; dropping the mill rate again is a great feat for us. I think we're headed in the right direction," said Mayor Fred Horne.

Council members voted to approve the 2019 budget bringing to a conclusion a seven-month process for the City Finance Department.

The 2019 total city levy consists of a $3,176,899 operating levy, a $1,833,178 debt levy, a $208,000 capital replacement levy and a $442,362 tax increment levy for a total levy of $5,660,439.

The 2019 levy represents a 2.41 percent increase ($133,231.00) over the 2018 levy.

The new city mill rate will be $8.89 per $1,000 of assessed home value, representing a decrease of 3 cents from the 2018 mill rate. The city's mill rate over the last five years has remained below the 2013 mill rate.

The new budget benefited from an 8 percent overall decrease in health insurance premium costs. It also pays for a 3 percent increase in city employee wages, a $24,000 expenditure in seasonal assistance to support street and park operations during peak times and a $40,000 increase to support professional internship opportunities. A $25,000 increase in revenue raised through the room tax will be used to support downtown art, marketing and promotion of the city to grow tourism. The city is also expecting increases in revenue from state transportation aid ($16,000), building and permit revenue ($80,000) and library funding from the county ($24,000).

City Finance Director Rae Ann Ailts reminded council members creating a fiscally sound budget is more than an exercise in accounting and math. Ultimately it is about supporting a safe, family-first environment while creating greater efficiencies through technology and innovation leading to a fiscally responsible, sustainable, destination—centered budget for all residents, businesses and employees.

Visit the city's website to see a copy of the budget in detail at: https://www.newrichmondwi.gov/

The city is only one of the four taxing authorities represented on your tax bill. The New Richmond School District, WITC and St. Croix County are each responsible for a portion of your tax bill as well.

Other business

• The council approved a two-year contract with an optional third year with Running Inc. to operate the Shared Ride Taxi service. The rate for the first two years is contracted at $32.20 per hour. The new rate is 11.5 percent ($3.33) higher than the existing rate. Staff chose Running Inc. because their proposal demonstrated a strong financial and operational ability to perform, particularly in use of technology, fleet size and maintenance programs; they emphasized the hiring and retention of quality employees even during tight labor markets; and they operate a local call center in New Richmond.

• With the hiring of Advanced Disposal to manage the city's recycling needs, current provider Stephens Sanitation notified the city it will cease to operate the recycling shed at the end of November. At Monday night's work session, council members approved a plan for the city to provide a roll-off dumpster available to residents at the recycling shed starting Dec. 1 through the end of December, Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. For questions regarding recycling contact City Administrator Mike Darrow at 715-246-4268 or mdarrow@newrichmondwi.gov.

• Council members approved the use of city-owned property in the Business and Technical Park for the Frozen Gnome Fat Tire Bike Race, Jan. 12, 2019, sponsored by Big Ring Flyers. Registration at Barley Johns Brewery, 1280 Madison Ave., New Richmond. For more information visit: www.bigringflyers.com/events.