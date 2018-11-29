Leaders say it could be held next week. The discussion will also center on a plan to move the 2020 presidential primary — a step that could help a conservative candidate for the state Supreme Court win an election. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and other Republicans are working rapidly to get legislation to Gov. Scott Walker before he leaves office Jan. 7.

--

Girl Scout Who Survived Hit-And-Run Leaves Hospital

A Girl Scout who survived a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lake Hallie is out of the hospital.

Officials say Madalyn Zwiefelhofer left the hospital last week after undergoing numerous procedures. Doctors say she underwent open heart surgery and treatment for two broken legs, a displaced pelvis, a broken cheekbone, a broken wrist, a broken arm, cuts in her kidney and spleen, and many other injuries. She also suffered a brain bleed which kept her in the hospital longer. Three other Girl Scouts and a parent were killed in the hit-and-run crash while picking up trash along a rural highway.

--

Wisconsin DNR Investigates Shooting Of Albino Deer In Lafayette County

The Wisconsin Department of Natural resources is investigating after a citizen reported spotting an albino deer that was shot and killed on the side of a road in Lafayette County.

DNR officials say they found the deer lying on the side of Hilldale Road Sunday. Investigators say the deer was likely shot and killed over the weekend. The Wisconsin DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement says shooting and harvesting an albino deer is a crime in Wisconsin as they are protected wild animals. A hunter could face a fine of around $300.

--

UW-La Crosse Chancellor Reprimanded For Inviting Porn Star To Speak

University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross says the chancellor at UW-La Crosse exercised poor judgment when he paid a porn actress to speak on campus.

Chancellor Joe Gow has apologized for the Nov. 1 appearance of Nina Hartley. She was paid $5,000 of out Gow's discretionary fund. Cross says he's ordering an audit of that discretionary fund due to the questionable decision. Gow has said he invited Hartley to campus to promote the UW System's freedom of expression policy.

--

Kangaroo Killed In Shawano County Hit-And-Run Accident

Shawano County authorities are looking for the driver of a truck involved in the hit-and-run accident which killed a kangaroo and injured a man trying to help Tuesday night.

The kangaroo named Lulu had gone missing from her home a few days ago. A man was trying to get her to come closer when the truck approached. The Good Samaritan waived his arms to get the driver's attention, but was hit by a mirror and his foot was run over, while Lulu was struck and killed.

--

Price Tag For Stopping Invasive Asian Carp Grows Rapidly

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released its plan for stopping the invasive Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes.

The $778 million price tag is nearly three times the original estimate offered last year, but Congress is expected to give its approval. Technological roadblocks will be placed in the Illinois River near Joliet in an effort to keep the destructive fish out of Lake Michigan. A public comment period will be held before the project goes before Congress.

--

Former Volleyball Coach Charged With Sexually Assaulting Underage Girl

A former assistant volleyball coach in northeastern Wisconsin has entered a not guilty plea to charges he sexually assaulted an underage girl.

Forty-one-year-old Jason Robert Nieminski appeared in Marinette County Circuit Court earlier this week. He resigned his position as a junior varsity volleyball coach at Coleman High School in February. The victim was 15 years old when she says she began having sex with Nieminski. Investigators say the sexual activity started in October 2017 and ended last month.

--

Prison Inmate Serving 20 Years Charged With Causing 2 Deaths

A federal prison inmate serving 20 years on a drug conviction is accused of being responsible for two overdose deaths.

Shane Johnson is charged with reckless homicide by delivery of drugs. Prosecutors say he sold the drugs which caused the deaths of Nicholas Buck and Samuel Ott in November 2017. Johnson is scheduled to make a January appearance in Chippewa County Circuit Court.