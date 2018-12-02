Applicants sought for St. Croix County judicial vacancy
Gov. Scott Walker announced Friday he is seeking applicants for appointment to the St. Croix County Circuit Court.
The new appointee will replace outgoing St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Eric Lundell, whose resignation is effective Jan. 1, 2019. The new appointee, should he or she choose to run, would be up for election in April 2020.
To apply, please submit the following:
- Cover letter
- Resume
- Two writing samples
- Judicial Application: found on Gov. Walker’s website: www.walker.wi.gov. (Select “Menu” at the top right of the page, “Serve WI,” “Service Applications,” “Judicial Application.”)
All application materials must be received no later than 8 a.m., Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Following submission, you will receive an email confirming that we have received your application, and explaining the next steps.
Potential applicants with questions about the process should email their questions togovjudicialappointments@wisconsin.gov. If you need to speak with someone immediately, you may contact Kate Wiedel at 608-266-1212.