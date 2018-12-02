Applicants sought for St. Croix County judicial vacancy

To apply, please submit the following:

Cover letter

Resume

Two writing samples

Judicial Application: found on Gov. Walker’s website: www.walker.wi.gov. (Select “Menu” at the top right of the page, “Serve WI,” “Service Applications,” “Judicial Application.”)

All application materials must be received no later than 8 a.m., Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Following submission, you will receive an email confirming that we have received your application, and explaining the next steps.

Potential applicants with questions about the process should email their questions togovjudicialappointments@wisconsin.gov. If you need to speak with someone immediately, you may contact Kate Wiedel at 608-266-1212.