Lundell announces resignation from bench

Lundell's judicial assistant said Monday, Dec. 3 he is not holding court and will not be returning to the bench before his resignation goes through.

Attempts to reach Lundell by phone at his town of Hudson home were unsuccessful.

The announcement triggers an appointment process that got underway Friday. Walker's office said applicants have until Dec. 10 to apply for the vacancy.

A spokeswoman for the governor's office said the Republican Walker "is looking to fill the position" before he leaves office. Gov.-elect Tony Evers, a Democrat, will be sworn in Jan. 7.

The Branch I seat will be up for election in April 2020.

Lundell first took the bench in 1989 following an appointment by Gov. Tommy Thompson and went on to win election to the post in 1990. He was re-elected in 1996, 2002, 2008 and 2014.

In addition to serving on the bench, Lundell was a seven-term district attorney in St. Croix County and was twice elected to New Richmond City Council.

The governor's office said a list of applicants for Lundell's seat will be made public next week after the application period has ended.