Selena Freimark named Health and Well Being Educator

Freimark's career has been spent in health education, where she has worked for non-profits, government and healthcare organizations. Freimark earned her MA in Human Development from Saint Mary's University of Minnesota and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Family Social Science from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. Freimark is also trained in integrative wellness and enjoys the holistic, whole person approach her schooling, training and wide experience has taught her.

Growing up across the river in Stillwater, Minn., led to Freimark's love and appreciation of the river valley. Freimark and her husband, Pete Erickson, moved to North Hudson this spring and have enjoyed getting to know St. Croix County better.

"It has been wonderful to explore this side of the river and get to know the community more," she said. "I have spent many years working for individuals and communities in Minnesota, and am excited to have the opportunity to work for Wisconsin."

Freimark enjoys creative endeavors, volunteering and spending time with her family and friends. She can be reached at (715-531-1930 or at selena.freimark@ces.uwex.edu.

Throughout Wisconsin, the mission of Extension is to make the knowledge and resources of the state's world class university system available to all residents. Having historical roots in agriculture, Extension may be best known for its ag, 4-H, Master Gardener, and FoodWIse

programs. Mirroring changes to both the state's population and economy, UW Cooperative

Extension has grown to provide programming in areas such as family financial health, parenting

and healthy living. Through evidence-informed offerings, as well as local knowledge of the areas

they serve, Extension educators help create an environment where families have the skills and

assets to improve the quality of their own lives, as well as the health of their communities.