Walker has also appointed Torrey Tiedeman as the non-traditional student regent until May 2020. Tiedeman replaces Lisa Erickson, who graduated and resigned last December. The state Senate was set to confirm both appointments Tuesday.

--

UW-Madison officials seek increased tuition

Saying in many cases its tuition is less than similar institutions, the University of Wisconsin-Madison is proposing a tuition increase for some of its students.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says at least 20 percent of the $16 million generated would be funneled back into financial aid. The Board of Regents is going to consider the request at a meeting this week in La Crosse. Non-resident undergraduate and some professional school students would be affected.

--

Suspect accused of pointing red laser light at cop

Waukesha police say an officer feared for his life when a suspect pointed a red laser beam at him early Sunday morning.

The 21-year-old man was taken into custody, but police haven't announced the filing of charges. His name hasn't been released. Wisconsin law prohibits the directing of a laser light at a correctional officer, law enforcement officer or commission warden without consent.

--

Wisconsin conspiracy theorists sued by Sandy Hook parent

The father of a boy shot to death during the Sandy Hook Elementary mass shooting six years ago says he has had to move his family several times due to harassment.

Lenny Pozner has filed a defamation lawsuit against conspiracy theorists who say nobody was killed at the school in 2012. Pozner's son, Noah, was among the 26 victims. He filed the suit in Wisconsin against James Fetzer and Mike Palacek, who co-wrote the book, "Nobody Died at Sandy Hook."

--

No charges to be filed against 3 Superior police officers

An independent prosecutor has ruled three Superior police officers were justified when they shot a 19-year-old man when he threatened them with a wrench last October.

Joshua Michael Farmer claimed the metal object was a gun just before he was shot. Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright made the decision at the request of Douglas County officials. Farmer is charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors. He was hit by six shots but suffered non-lethal injuries.

--

Competency exam ordered for man accused of trying to buy radioactive material

A psychiatrist will determine whether a 30-year-old Town of Madison man is competent to stand trial on federal charges.

Jeremy J. Ryan is accused of trying to obtain radioactive material with the intent to cause death or serious bodily injury. Prosecutors say he tried to buy the dangerous material from an undercover FBI agent, saying he wanted to kill a man. Ryan was arrested last month. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in a federal prison.