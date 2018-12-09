City to host pair of recycling open houses Dec. 13
The City of New Richmond will host a pair "Recycling Open House" events at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13, at the New Richmond Civic Center.
Representatives from the city's new recycling contractor, Advanced Disposal, will be on hand during the pair of open houses to explain how the new recycling service will work and to answer resident's questions.
For more information, visit newrichmondwi.gov, or contact the City of New Richmond at 715-246-4268.