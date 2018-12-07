Another student told the principal against the guns and they were found — unloaded — in the suspect's locker. The student's name hasn't been released. Police say there was no ammunition in that student's possession.

--

Regents approve 3% pay hike for UW-System employees

The UW-System Board of Regents has approved a 3 percent pay increase for employees in each of the next two years.

The action was taken at a meeting in La Crosse Thursday. Wisconsin lawmakers still have to give their approval for the paychecks to get bigger next July. About 39,000 employees would be affected. The proposal okayed by regents calls for full state funding after several years of pay raises which were slower than the inflation rate.

--

Census: Wis. incomes up, poverty down

New numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show that incomes across Wisconsin are generally up and the percentage of people in poverty and without insurance declined.

The numbers were released Wednesday. Analysts say the numbers also indicate a digital divide among citizens, where in many counties barely half of all households have a smartphone. At least 30 percent of households in nine counties have no internet access.

--

Trempealeau County father charged with harming his child

A 23-year-old father from Trempealeau County is charged with recklessly causing great bodily hard to a child.

Authorities were contacted Monday about a child which had been brought into the emergency room at the Mayo Clinic in Osseo. Doctors thought the injuries were consistent with shaken baby syndrome. The child was flown to Rochester for treatment. Michael Feyen was arrested after an Osseo police officer, a Trempealeau County detective and a social worker interviewed him about the child's injuries.

--

Babysitter accused of sex assault

An 8-year-old child tells authorities about being sexually assaulted by a babysitter several times over a two-week period.

Seventeen-year-old Riley M. Roth was arrested Nov. 30. The victim says he was tied up and gagged during the attacks. Additional charges were filed against the teenager Wednesday in another case. Investigators accused him of having sex with a 15-year-old and Roth has denied those charges. The victim and a witness have confirmed the sex acts.

--

Liquidation sales start at soon-shuttered Shopko stores

Somewhere between 400 and 1,000 workers at Shopko stores will lose their jobs when the Wisconsin-based retail chain shuts down 39 locations.

Liquidation sales start Friday. Shopko owns 360 stores in 24 states. Its store in Mauston is the only Wisconsin operation that will close its doors by the end of February. A spokesperson says the moves were brought on by long-term projections of profitability, sales trends and growth potential.

--

Madison man accused in string of theft from college campus

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department says a Madison man has been taken into custody in connection with a string of thefts on campus.

University police officials say since the fall semester began, the department has taken reports on more than a dozen theft cases at the Camp Randall Sports Center. In many of the cases, a thief was able to get inside the center by asking a student who was entering the building to let them in. Police say once inside, the suspects would steal items like cash, cellphones, laptops and other valuables. Officers arrested 21-year-old Samuel F. Spencer on Tuesday on charges of theft, receiving stolen property, operating after revocation, tampering with security devices and possession of marijuana. Investigators say Spencer has no affiliation with UW-Madison. University police say they believe Spencer is a known suspect in other theft cases in Madison and across Dane County. Other charges from partner police agencies may be forthcoming.