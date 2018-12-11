New Smart911 app to better protect residents in emergencies

to receive key information needed in an emergency.

The Smart911 app provides enhanced functionality by sending targeted alerts based on the user's location.

Smart911 app users will receive both local-based emergency alerts from the County's Emergency Communications Center and weather-related alerts from the National Weather Service, including tornado warnings, flash flood warnings, and severe thunderstorm warnings based on their real-time location if that is selected.

"St. Croix County Alerts has proven to be lifesaving, and the addition of the app means more residents can participate and be better prepared in an emergency," said Terry Andersen, Emergency Communications Manager in the St. Croix County Emergency Support Services Department. "Every resident of St. Croix County should download the Smart911 app today. It could save their life."

Benefits of the Smart911 app include:

• St. Croix County Emergency Support Services can now send St. Croix County alerts directly to the Smart911 app in order to reach individuals in a targeted area who haven't registered for alerts yet.

• Residents who have registered to receive St. Croix alerts can view alerts via push notifications, even when they don't have cell service.

• The Smart911 App automatically displays alerts from the National Weather Service on an interactive map for a more advanced warning if chosen.

• Residents who previously did not have home internet access or a computer can register from their mobile phones.

• The Smart911 App will also notify users to periodically confirm their information for accuracy.

As always, Andersen encourages residents to be aware of their surroundings and utilize different sources of information for weather and other related warnings, not relying on any one provider as the definitive source.

With no charge or additional fees for St.Croix County residents, there are no limitations to provide this safety service to the community.

Search "Smart911" in your mobile app store or text "Smart911" to 67283 to receive the download link via text message.