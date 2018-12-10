--

Demonstrators march on Capitol over lame-duck session bills

Demonstrators from all over Wisconsin converged on the state Capitol Saturday to protest bills passed during last week's lame-duck session.

They disagreed with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos who has described the legislation as a way to level the playing field. Democrats argue the party in power is trying to limit the effectiveness of Gov.-elect Tony Evers and Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul. They are hoping to use the weekend rally as momentum for an effort to register more than 1 million new Wisconsin voters before the 2020 election.

--

Evers ‘hopeful’ Walker will veto lame-duck session bills

Wisconsin's incoming governor says he is "hopeful" his predecessor will veto the series of bills passed in last week's lame-duck session at the Capitol.

Democrat Tony Evers says he spoke with Republican Gov. Scott Walker on the phone. He admits Walker didn't make a commitment to reject the package of measures designed to limit the powers of the new governor and attorney general. Evers has called the bills a rebuke of the will of Wisconsin voters. Walker has six days from the time he got the bills to decide whether to sign them into law.

--

Oshkosh YMCA worker, 75, suspected of sex assault

Oshkosh police have taken a former worker at the YMCA into custody after receiving a sexual assault report.

The 75-year-old suspect's name hasn't been released. He's also accused of false imprisonment. Witnesses tell police the man has worked at the "Y" for several years and was employed in the drop-off day care center recently. He has been fired. Formal charges are expected to be filed this week.

--

Ag officials like Trump’s revised North American trade pact

Wisconsin agriculture officials say President Donald Trump's revised North American trade agreement won't impact prices but should return the industry "to the status quo."

Protections for the export of some Wisconsin cheeses are included. The Wisconsin Farm Bureau says the new agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico won't be transformative, but it's better than what we had. Congress is expected to consider the bill no later than next spring.

--

4 people shot at Madison nightclub

All four people shot at a Madison nightclub Saturday are expected to survive.

Madison police were called about a fight in progress, but when they arrived they found four victims with gunshot wounds and a fifth person who had been stabbed. Early indications are the fight started after a customer had been kicked out of Visions nightclub. Madison police investigated another shooting at that business last year. No arrests have been announced and no names have been released this time.

--

2 juveniles charged with arson in Almena post office fire

Almena residents will have to travel 10 miles to Barron to get their mail after an arson fire at their post office Saturday night.

Turtle Lake police arrested two juvenile suspects. When emergency responders arrived at the scene they saw heavy, dark smoke coming from the roof of the post office building. A few hours later the suspects were taken into custody. Their names won't be released due to their ages.

--

Activists call on corrections department for transparency

Activists are urging the Wisconsin Department of Corrections to be transparent when inmates die inside its prisons.

An open session of the legislative committee on inmate and youth deaths was held Thursday. The activists want accountability from the department and a more-effective oversight to head off preventable inmate deaths. They say two prisoners have died behind bars in Wisconsin in the last two-and-a-half months. The Prison Forum is trying to build support for legislation rejuvenating what the group calls the state's "failed corrections system."