The budget was set at $1,847,582, up 4.33 percent from last year's budget of $1,770,933.

The expected revenues within the budget are as follows:

• The property tax levy was set at $1,007,945, a 5.37 percent change from last year's $956,536.

• $78,000 is expected to come in the form of other taxes

• $436,567 is expected to come from "intergovernmental" sources such as shared revenues, state grants for recycling, law enforcement training, miscellaneous grants for police, transportation, insurance reimbursements for water and sewer utilities, and vehicle usage for the water and wastewater utilities.

• $146,264 in library revenue from St. Croix County

• $71,538 from licenses and permits

• $70,000 in garbage fees

• $15,000 in interest from village accounts

Expenditures include:

• $244,800 in general government expenses

• $380,868 for the police department

• $280,250 for the Hazel Mackin Community Library

• $17,391 for building inspection

• $178,480 for Roberts/Warren Fire & Rescue

• $12,995 for ambulance service

• $208,571 for streets and maintenance

• $42,000 for insurance

• $21,111 for recycling

• $72,202 for the community park

• $290,964 for debt service

• $70,000 for garbage

• $27,950 for miscellaneous expenditures

Residents Brian Lane and Charlene Stoddard came to speak to the village board about the budget during the public hearing. Both expressed concerns about the budget, in particular the property tax levy increase.

"I'm very concerned that our property taxes in the village keep going up and up and up and our water rates in particular keep going up and up and up," Lane said. "It just seems like the answer to balancing the budget here is to keep increasing the rates. Well those increasing rates negatively impact the market values of our homes.

"If we keep increasing both, we're going to eventually stifle any growth that's going on here," he said. "And if there would happen to be a recession or something like that you're going to be looking at major foreclosures throughout the village."

Stoddard voiced similar concerns.

"We're barely above water," she said. "We purchased our house last year. We were shocked ... our taxes went up almost double. We're barely on the verge of being able to keep our house. My husband's in the military."

Lane said he understands that the budget needs to increase but also pointed out that while the village's portion of property taxes are raising by 5.37 percent, the largest raise he's gotten in the last 10 years has been 3 percent.

"The rate of taxation here in the village is outpacing my rate of income," he said, "and I'm not the only one."

Board President Willard Moeri pointed out that the village had little or no increase in taxation for around five years, giving the board the choice to either raise the taxation rates to supply the same services that have been provided in years past, or to cut services.

Board Trustee Rand Waughtal encouraged Lan, and others present to consider "the bigger picture" when examining the budget.

Board Trustee Chuck Pizzi said that many properties in Roberts hadn't been assessed for 10 years, so rather than property taxes increasing gradually over that time, they went up all at once. Pizzi also reminded Lane that the tax levy will affect board members as well.

"You're talking to us like we live in Hudson," Pizzi said. "What we do affects us as much as it affects you."

Moeri also said that Roberts was given an unattainable goal when it was given the new limits for water purity coming out of the water treatment system. Moeri added that the CLEARAS system is really the only way the village will be able to meet those limits set by the DNR.

"Given the choices that we had, what we're going through now is not something we've asked to go through," he said. "It's something that's really pushed on us, but completely a separate issue from the taxation."

Moeri said the water rates have been raised significantly to help the village pay for the CLEARAS system; to help the village qualify for a Clean Water Grant, the village had to show how it was going to get the revenue to pay the loan for the CLEARAS system.

The board did vote to revisit the wastewater treatment rates again in 2020, hoping to decrease them.

Moeri also said if the CLEARAS system works as it should, the village board will be able to generate the revenue needed to pay off the loan.

Patty Lewandowski of the finance committee said she has not seen village residents come to participate in committee meetings, which are open to the public.

She and Moeri invited Lane to consider joining the finance committee.

"If the village people could be more involved," Lewandowski said, "it would help us decide what we can do."

She said making the budget balance each year, trying to find ways to cut spending is difficult and she felt the finance committee would welcome suggestions from residents.

The budget was passed unanimously.