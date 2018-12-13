New Richmond's No. 1 fan remembered

Vernon died on Sunday, Dec. 2, at the age of 72. Ask anyone who knew Vernon and they will tell you, despite his physical and mental challenges, Vernon did more with his life than a lot of able bodied folks. A day was not to be wasted. Vernon was honest and direct. He was also relentless and that made him one heckuva fundraiser. It's unlikely anyone kept track, but Vernon raised a lot of money over the years and all the connections he made while passing the hat, many turned into friends and that rolodex of resources enabled Vernon to get around not just town but road games too.

Vernon loved sports, all sports, but especially the Packers and Millers. Vernon was also an enthusiastic wrestler. Vernon bested a star-studded field of nominees for the 2012 New Richmond Citizen of the Year and just recently received the Knights of Columbus Knight of the Year Award. If you have ever doubted the difference one person can make, against some daunting odds, look no further than Vernon Conrad.

New Richmond Mayor Fred Horne issued a proclamation designating Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, Vernon Conrad Day in the New Richmond.

"Today was a day to celebrate the invaluable contributions, support and fund raising efforts Vernon Conrad made to enrich the lives of the citizens of New Richmond. I just thought it was a nice way to honor a person who some would say had special needs, but Vernon was a very special person in our community. This is in honor of Vernon," said Horne.

DNR award

At their meeting Monday night, Dec. 10, 2018, New Richmond City Administrator Mike Darrow and Public Works Director Jeremiah Wendt received on behalf of the city, the 2017 Secretary's Director Award from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. According to DNR representative Dan Baumann, the award is one of five presented across the state, with the Highway 64 Corridor Coalition being voted the top project.

Darrow and Wendt were recognized for their efforts related to the Coalition which was established to distribute mitigation funds to communities impacted by the St. Croix River Crossing project.

Wendt explained that New Richmond received a total of more than $175,000 directly from the Coalition and was able to leverage that funding into another $127,000 in additional grant funding for five stormwater related projects.

"This group has been meeting over the last five years. One of the goals of the Coalition was to get those funds to go as far as we could by leveraging them as matching dollars for other grant programs. We were able to, through a couple different projects in the Urban Nonpoint Source Program, leverage another $127,000 in funds. So the city was able to gain over $300,000 through this program. It's been a real success for us. There have been a lot of other benefits aside from individual projects. We worked together to understand development pressures and how we can handle those from rural to urban settings and preparing for the impact that bridge has had," said Wendt.

"New Richmond set the tone for Deer Park, Somerset and Star Prairie in looking at, 'How can we do better without wastewater treatment to protect water quality?' Through their professionalism, leadership and experience, first with Mike and then Jeremiah, the communities were able to share information back and forth. They demonstrated that what's good for the city can be good for all the municipalities. Jeremiah in particular brought that leadership and cohesiveness to the group," said Baumann.

Other business

• Council members approved a resolution consenting for the city to be part of the St. Croix County All Hazard Mitigation Plan.

• Council members approved a resolution establishing a Recycling, Compost and Yard Waste Special Revenue Fund removing them from the General Fund in an effort to create more transparency and efficiency.

• Council members tabled budget discussions pertaining to remodeling of the Civic Center until the January meeting.