Board approves 2019 budget

Trustees also approved enrollment of qualified village employees in the retirement system administered by the State of Wisconsin (WRS) effective Jan. 1, 2019.

Police Chief Joshua Hecht presented trustees with a list of equipment the department would like to purchase with the funds remaining in its 2018 budget. The list included two solar-powered speed limit signs (with battery backup) at a total cost of $5,730; a new breathalyzer (Preliminary Breath Test) at a cost of $485; a ballistic shield at an estimated cost of $900-$1,500; and a new assault rifle issued to the squad car at a cost of $1,200 — $1,500.

Trustees approved a resolution including the village in the St. Croix County All-Hazard Mitigation Plan.

"Inclusion in the county's plan allows the village to apply for FEMA grant dollars as they are made available (in the case of a disaster/emergency situation). There is no cost to the village. The plan will be implemented as funding and resources allow," explained President Chad Peterson.

Other business

• Trustees clarified that the rate at which residents and businesses will be invoiced for snow removal should the village have to remove snow from walkways on private property after 48 hours will be the hourly rate for a maintenance employee (currently $20.56 per hour) or $20 per hour, whichever is greater, plus any material costs.

• Village Maintenance Operator Nate Licht is soliciting an estimate from Hydro Corp. Inc. to manage the commercial cross connection inspection procedure for the village.

• Trustees moved the date for the January board meeting to 7 p.m. Jan. 9, 2019.

• Trustees set the Village Caucus for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9, 2019, at the Community Center.