City of New Richmond to purchase the Lowrey Hotel
The city of New Richmond announced Tuesday, Dec. 11 that it will purchase the Lowrey Hotel property from the Beebe family.
Following a tumultuous summer for Lowrey residents in which owner Jim Beebe terminated his lease with Lowrey operator Stacy Wright, a community of people living at the Lowrey had to seek housing elsewhere. The hotel had catered to low-income renters whose struggles often involved addiction and criminal activity, and whose finances and legal status often created barriers to finding affordable housing. The Lowrey emergency rallied a coalition of social service, law enforcement, government and faith-based officials to assist with a complicated and emotional relocation effort.
The price for the purchase has not been disclosed.
In a press release issued Dec. 4, New Richmond Mayor Fred Horne paid tribute to the Hotel and the Beebe legacy.
"The Beebe Building has been an anchor of our community's downtown for many decades," said Horne. "This redevelopment project which will seek to preserve the Beebe legacy into the future, and will create an innovative approach to enhancing our historic downtown."
The city is expected to close on the property before the end of the year and is promising to keep the redevelopment process transparent starting with scheduled public listening sessions throughout the request for proposal (RFP) process to solicit community feedback.
The city intends for the property to be privately owned and operated.