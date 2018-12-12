City of New Richmond to purchase the Lowrey Hotel

The price for the purchase has not been disclosed.

In a press release issued Dec. 4, New Richmond Mayor Fred Horne paid tribute to the Hotel and the Beebe legacy.

"The Beebe Building has been an anchor of our community's downtown for many decades," said Horne. "This redevelopment project which will seek to preserve the Beebe legacy into the future, and will create an innovative approach to enhancing our historic downtown."

The city is expected to close on the property before the end of the year and is promising to keep the redevelopment process transparent starting with scheduled public listening sessions throughout the request for proposal (RFP) process to solicit community feedback.

The city intends for the property to be privately owned and operated.