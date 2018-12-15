Search
    Election filings underway for April 2019

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 12:00 p.m.

    With the Nov. 6 mid-term election still resonating in the minds of voters, it's time to turn our attention to the April 2019 election.

    The nomination process for area municipal and school offices up for vote in the spring started Saturday, Dec. 1.

    Participants circulate nomination papers or otherwise declare their intentions, as appropriate, by the 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2 deadline for the election to be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

    Candidates can check with local boards or municipalities to determine whether their process calls for declaring candidacy, circulating paper nominations or January caucus meetings to circulate papers.

    The following seats and issues will go before voters in April:

    TOWN OF CYLON: (two-year terms)

    Town Board Chair Randall Zemke

    Supervisor Dennis Erickson

    Supervisor Kevin Derrick

    Town Clerk Brenda Kaczmarski

    Town Treasurer Jenny Arduser

    VILLAGE OF DEER PARK (two-year terms)

    Village President Randy Olson

    Trustee Arlyn Severson

    TOWN OF ERIN PRAIRIE (two-year terms)

    Town Board Chair John Van Dyk

    Supervisor Dennis Mitchell

    Supervisor Mike Monteith

    Town Clerk/Treasurer Jackie Mitchell

    TOWN OF HAMMOND (two-year terms)

    Town Board Chair Paul Hueg

    Supervisor Bob Aune

    Supervisor Joe Miller

    VILLAGE OF HAMMOND (two-year terms)

    Village President Anthony Bibeau

    Trustee Laurie Gruber

    Trustee Kristy Olson

    Trustee Sandy Brecht

    CITY OF NEW RICHMOND (two-year terms unless noted)

    Alderperson (Districts 1, Wards 1-2) Craig Kittel

    Alderperson (District 2, Wards 3-4) Scottie Ard

    Alderperson (District 3, Wards 5-6) Jim Jackson

    Municipal Judge Renee Keating (four-year term)

    NEW RICHMOND SCHOOL BOARD

    Greg Gartner (three-year term)

    Neal Melby (three-year term)

    Bryan Shafer (one-year term)

    TOWN OF RICHMOND (two-year terms)

    Town Board Chair Gary Knutson

    Supervisor James Peirson

    Supervisor David Stephens

    VILLAGE OF ROBERTS (two-year terms)

    Village President Willard Moeri

    Trustee Chuck Pizzi

    Trustee Mary Shemon

    Trustee Cheryl Johnson

    VILLAGE OF SOMERSET (two-year terms)

    Village President John Melvin

    Trustee (vacant)

    Trustee Tony Lueck

    Trustee Ali Peterson

    SOMERSET SCHOOL BOARD (three-year terms)

    Clerk Katie Thurmes

    Treasurer Courtney Kurkowski

    TOWN OF SOMERSET (two-year terms)

    Town Board Chair Ed Schachtner

    Supervisor Douglas Plourde

    Supervisor Larry Rauch

    TOWN OF STANTON (two-year terms)

    Town Board Chair Richard Hesselink

    Supervisor I Gerald Croes

    Supervisor II Steven Hoogheem

    TOWN OF STAR PRAIRIE (two-year terms)

    Town Board Chair Tom Heintz

    Supervisor Steve Lewis

    Supervisor Darryl Wendt

    VILLAGE OF STAR PRAIRIE (two-year terms)

    Village President Chad Peterson

    Trustee Dan Scheeringa

    Trustee Patsy Johnson

    ST. CROIX CENTRAL SCHOOL BOARD (three-year terms)

    Director at Large Kirk Lyksett

    Director at Large Jeff Redmon

    TOWN OF ST. JOSEPH: (two-year terms)

    Town Board Chair Theresa Johnson

    Supervisor 2 Michael Long

    Supervisor 4: Position vacant, expected to be filled December 2018

    TOWN OF WARREN (two-year terms)

    Town Boar Chair Geno Hanson

    Supervisor Joey Waalen

    Supervisor Grace M. Hoyer

    St. Croix County

    Circuit Court Judge (six-year term) Branch 2, Edward Vlack

    Statewide

    Justice of the Supreme Court (ten-year term) Shirley S. Abrahamson

    Court of Appeals Judge Districts 3 (six-year term) Lisa K. Stark

    Sarah Nigbor

    Sarah J. Nigbor serves as a regional editor for RiverTown Multimedia, a position she began in April 2017. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, before being appointed editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    snigbor@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7881
    randomness