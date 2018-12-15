Election filings underway for April 2019
With the Nov. 6 mid-term election still resonating in the minds of voters, it's time to turn our attention to the April 2019 election.
The nomination process for area municipal and school offices up for vote in the spring started Saturday, Dec. 1.
Participants circulate nomination papers or otherwise declare their intentions, as appropriate, by the 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2 deadline for the election to be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Candidates can check with local boards or municipalities to determine whether their process calls for declaring candidacy, circulating paper nominations or January caucus meetings to circulate papers.
The following seats and issues will go before voters in April:
TOWN OF CYLON: (two-year terms)
Town Board Chair Randall Zemke
Supervisor Dennis Erickson
Supervisor Kevin Derrick
Town Clerk Brenda Kaczmarski
Town Treasurer Jenny Arduser
VILLAGE OF DEER PARK (two-year terms)
Village President Randy Olson
Trustee Arlyn Severson
TOWN OF ERIN PRAIRIE (two-year terms)
Town Board Chair John Van Dyk
Supervisor Dennis Mitchell
Supervisor Mike Monteith
Town Clerk/Treasurer Jackie Mitchell
TOWN OF HAMMOND (two-year terms)
Town Board Chair Paul Hueg
Supervisor Bob Aune
Supervisor Joe Miller
VILLAGE OF HAMMOND (two-year terms)
Village President Anthony Bibeau
Trustee Laurie Gruber
Trustee Kristy Olson
Trustee Sandy Brecht
CITY OF NEW RICHMOND (two-year terms unless noted)
Alderperson (Districts 1, Wards 1-2) Craig Kittel
Alderperson (District 2, Wards 3-4) Scottie Ard
Alderperson (District 3, Wards 5-6) Jim Jackson
Municipal Judge Renee Keating (four-year term)
NEW RICHMOND SCHOOL BOARD
Greg Gartner (three-year term)
Neal Melby (three-year term)
Bryan Shafer (one-year term)
TOWN OF RICHMOND (two-year terms)
Town Board Chair Gary Knutson
Supervisor James Peirson
Supervisor David Stephens
VILLAGE OF ROBERTS (two-year terms)
Village President Willard Moeri
Trustee Chuck Pizzi
Trustee Mary Shemon
Trustee Cheryl Johnson
VILLAGE OF SOMERSET (two-year terms)
Village President John Melvin
Trustee (vacant)
Trustee Tony Lueck
Trustee Ali Peterson
SOMERSET SCHOOL BOARD (three-year terms)
Clerk Katie Thurmes
Treasurer Courtney Kurkowski
TOWN OF SOMERSET (two-year terms)
Town Board Chair Ed Schachtner
Supervisor Douglas Plourde
Supervisor Larry Rauch
TOWN OF STANTON (two-year terms)
Town Board Chair Richard Hesselink
Supervisor I Gerald Croes
Supervisor II Steven Hoogheem
TOWN OF STAR PRAIRIE (two-year terms)
Town Board Chair Tom Heintz
Supervisor Steve Lewis
Supervisor Darryl Wendt
VILLAGE OF STAR PRAIRIE (two-year terms)
Village President Chad Peterson
Trustee Dan Scheeringa
Trustee Patsy Johnson
ST. CROIX CENTRAL SCHOOL BOARD (three-year terms)
Director at Large Kirk Lyksett
Director at Large Jeff Redmon
TOWN OF ST. JOSEPH: (two-year terms)
Town Board Chair Theresa Johnson
Supervisor 2 Michael Long
Supervisor 4: Position vacant, expected to be filled December 2018
TOWN OF WARREN (two-year terms)
Town Boar Chair Geno Hanson
Supervisor Joey Waalen
Supervisor Grace M. Hoyer
St. Croix County
Circuit Court Judge (six-year term) Branch 2, Edward Vlack
Statewide
Justice of the Supreme Court (ten-year term) Shirley S. Abrahamson
Court of Appeals Judge Districts 3 (six-year term) Lisa K. Stark