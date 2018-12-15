Election filings underway for April 2019

The nomination process for area municipal and school offices up for vote in the spring started Saturday, Dec. 1.

Participants circulate nomination papers or otherwise declare their intentions, as appropriate, by the 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2 deadline for the election to be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Candidates can check with local boards or municipalities to determine whether their process calls for declaring candidacy, circulating paper nominations or January caucus meetings to circulate papers.

The following seats and issues will go before voters in April:

TOWN OF CYLON: (two-year terms)

Town Board Chair Randall Zemke

Supervisor Dennis Erickson

Supervisor Kevin Derrick

Town Clerk Brenda Kaczmarski

Town Treasurer Jenny Arduser

VILLAGE OF DEER PARK (two-year terms)

Village President Randy Olson

Trustee Arlyn Severson

TOWN OF ERIN PRAIRIE (two-year terms)

Town Board Chair John Van Dyk

Supervisor Dennis Mitchell

Supervisor Mike Monteith

Town Clerk/Treasurer Jackie Mitchell

TOWN OF HAMMOND (two-year terms)

Town Board Chair Paul Hueg

Supervisor Bob Aune

Supervisor Joe Miller

VILLAGE OF HAMMOND (two-year terms)

Village President Anthony Bibeau

Trustee Laurie Gruber

Trustee Kristy Olson

Trustee Sandy Brecht

CITY OF NEW RICHMOND (two-year terms unless noted)

Alderperson (Districts 1, Wards 1-2) Craig Kittel

Alderperson (District 2, Wards 3-4) Scottie Ard

Alderperson (District 3, Wards 5-6) Jim Jackson

Municipal Judge Renee Keating (four-year term)

NEW RICHMOND SCHOOL BOARD

Greg Gartner (three-year term)

Neal Melby (three-year term)

Bryan Shafer (one-year term)

TOWN OF RICHMOND (two-year terms)

Town Board Chair Gary Knutson

Supervisor James Peirson

Supervisor David Stephens

VILLAGE OF ROBERTS (two-year terms)

Village President Willard Moeri

Trustee Chuck Pizzi

Trustee Mary Shemon

Trustee Cheryl Johnson

VILLAGE OF SOMERSET (two-year terms)

Village President John Melvin

Trustee (vacant)

Trustee Tony Lueck

Trustee Ali Peterson

SOMERSET SCHOOL BOARD (three-year terms)

Clerk Katie Thurmes

Treasurer Courtney Kurkowski

TOWN OF SOMERSET (two-year terms)

Town Board Chair Ed Schachtner

Supervisor Douglas Plourde

Supervisor Larry Rauch

TOWN OF STANTON (two-year terms)

Town Board Chair Richard Hesselink

Supervisor I Gerald Croes

Supervisor II Steven Hoogheem

TOWN OF STAR PRAIRIE (two-year terms)

Town Board Chair Tom Heintz

Supervisor Steve Lewis

Supervisor Darryl Wendt

VILLAGE OF STAR PRAIRIE (two-year terms)

Village President Chad Peterson

Trustee Dan Scheeringa

Trustee Patsy Johnson

ST. CROIX CENTRAL SCHOOL BOARD (three-year terms)

Director at Large Kirk Lyksett

Director at Large Jeff Redmon

TOWN OF ST. JOSEPH: (two-year terms)

Town Board Chair Theresa Johnson

Supervisor 2 Michael Long

Supervisor 4: Position vacant, expected to be filled December 2018

TOWN OF WARREN (two-year terms)

Town Boar Chair Geno Hanson

Supervisor Joey Waalen

Supervisor Grace M. Hoyer

St. Croix County

Circuit Court Judge (six-year term) Branch 2, Edward Vlack

Statewide

Justice of the Supreme Court (ten-year term) Shirley S. Abrahamson

Court of Appeals Judge Districts 3 (six-year term) Lisa K. Stark