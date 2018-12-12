11 vying to replace Lundell on bench

Eight of the applicants requested confidentiality, spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg said; their names were not released.

The applicants who did not request confidentiality are James Johnson, John Bjork, Julie Weber and Michael Nieskes.

St. Croix County Board member Scott Nordstrand was not among those whose names were released, but he informed the board at its Dec. 4 meeting that he would be applying for the seat.

Nieskes, a former Walker appointee to the bench in Racine County, serves as St. Croix County district attorney. Johnson, a Hudson lawyer who hosts "Western Wisconsin Journal" on Hudson community television, also serves as president of Hudson School Board.

In addition to his role on County Board, Nordstrand is past chairman of the St. Croix County Republican Party. He was previously a deputy attorney general in Alaska, where he also served as commissioner of administration.

Weber is a lawyer who has a River Falls-based law office. Bjork is a Menomonie-based lawyer.

Hasenberg did not immediately respond to an inquiry seeking information about the remaining steps in the appointment process or when an announcement might be expected.

The Walker administration announced Lundell's resignation Nov. 30.