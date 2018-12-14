The bills give Republicans control of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and they prevent Gov.-elect Tony Evers from withdrawing Wisconsin from a lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act. Evers would also be stopped from trying to withdraw a federal waiver which lets Wisconsin force Medicaid recipients to work in order to receive the benefits.

--

Heavy drinking aside, Wisconsin is … pretty healthy?

A report from the United Health Foundation names Wisconsin the worst state in the United States for excessive drinking.

Nearly one-fourth of all adults in the state drink excessively, according to the annual America's Health Rankings. Despite that, Wisconsin still is ranked in the upper half of the states — 23rd — for overall health. Factors like community and environment, policy, clinical care and health outcomes were weighed to come up with the annual rankings.

--

Kimberly-Clark agrees to $28M deal saving almost 400 jobs

Kimberly-Clark Corporation will receive $28 million in tax incentives over the next five years for keeping one of its plants operating.

Gov. Scott Walker announced the agreement Thursday. The deal was reached after the Legislature failed to pass an incentive package during the lame-duck session. It protects 388 jobs at a plant in Neenah. Walker completed the deal using powers he currently has but would be taken away by a measure that passed last week and is waiting for his signature.

--

Evers joins other governors in meeting with Trump

Wisconsin Gov.-elect Tony Evers calls a Thursday meeting with President Trump a "privilege."

The Democrat Evers and other incoming governor were invited to the White House to talk about shared state-and-federal priorities. The group discussed workforce development, improving the nation's infrastructure, supporting veterans and military families, and dealing with the opioid crisis. The trip to Washington interrupted the "Building the People's Budget" tour by Evers and Lt. Gov.-elect Mandela Barnes. It resumes Tuesday.

--

Federal thumbs-down puts Milwaukee streetcars in limbo

Milwaukee's application for a federal grant to extend its streetcar system has been rejected by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

City officials had hoped to start service to the Fiserv Forum by summer 2020, just in time for the Democratic National Convention. Milwaukee is one of three finalists for that major event. The extension of the streetcar system carries a $40 million price tag. It's on hold while backers look for other funding sources.

--

Madison boy, 11, runs home while being pursued by stranger

Madison police are investigating a report from an 11-year-old boy who says a strange man in a vehicle followed him home.

The boy says the man rolled down a passenger-side window and asked him where he lived. The boy says he ran home while the vehicle followed him slowly down the street. Police are looking for a suspect in his 30s or 40s, with a dark complexion and short, black hair.

--

Monroe County authorities investigate 2 shooting deaths in Tomah

Authorities in Monroe County say two dead bodies have been found at a home in Tomah.

A 911 caller reported the discovery of a woman's body outside the home at about 7 a.m. Thursday. When a search warrant was obtained, officers entered the home and found a man's body inside at about 11:30 a.m. Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office say the names of the two won't be released until the next-of-kin are notified.