The new laws restrict early voting, give majority Republicans control of the state's job creating agency, and block Gov.-elect Tony Evers from withdrawing Wisconsin from a lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act. A federal judge in Texas just ruled the ACA was unconstitutional Friday afternoon, handing a victory to outgoing Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel.

Evers criticized the signing of the lame-duck session bills Friday. He said, "Governor Walker chose to ignore and override the will of the people of Wisconsin. This will no doubt be his legacy." Walker claims the laws do nothing to diminish executive authority and Evers will still have important powers including the veto.

--

Former Santa, child-care worker charged with sex assault at Oshkosh YMCA

An Oshkosh man is charged with sexually assaulting a little girl while working in child care and as a Santa Claus at the Oshkosh YMCA.

Seventy-five-year-old BT Adams is reportedly seen kissing and assaulting a 3-year-old girl on surveillance video. Police are asking parents to come forward if they have any concern about their child's exposure to Adams or any additional information.

--

Facing expulsion, knife-wielding student claims self-defense

A sophomore at Westosha Central High School faces the possibility of being expelled after pulling a knife in a school hallway last week.

The 15-year-old male says two other boys had threatened him and backed him into a corner. He says he pulled his pocket knife out as an act of self-defense. School policy prohibits the possession of a weapon on school property — and knives are the first weapons listed. The board of education will decide if the student’s suspension is permanent at a meeting next month.

--

Walker on short list for Trump Cabinet position

When President Donald Trump names a new Secretary of the Interior this week, he could pick Wisconsin's outgoing governor.

Bloomberg is reporting Gov. Scott Walker is on the short list for the cabinet position. Secretary Ryan Zinke says he is leaving at the end of the year. The Interior Secretary leads the federal agency which manages most federal lands. Walker has told reporters he has received several job offers, but the Republican says he wants to stay in Wisconsin.

--

Armed robberies have Madison taxi company considering closing

Madison-based Green Cab wasn't picking up any fares starting Saturday night after two armed robberies in two days.

Service resumes Monday morning, but the company says it is still considering a total shutdown. Green Cab says it is working with police and city leaders on how to counter the criminal activity. A spokesperson says the success of the business isn't as important as a person's life. Two more armed robberies of private citizens were reported over the weekend.

--

Authorities ID man, woman found dead near Tomah

Monroe County authorities continue to investigate the deaths of a man and woman in the Town of La Grange.

The sheriff's office says they have been identified as 54-year-old Patrick Woods and 43-year-old Rhonda Woods both of rural Tomah. The preliminary investigation found that Patrick and Rhonda died of gunshot wounds. Police found the body of Rhonda Woods in the front yard around 11:30 a.m. Thursday and Patrick Woods was dead inside the house. Investigators believe that Patrick may have killed Rhonda.

--

Mosinee man to be sentenced for giving fatal heroin dose to victim

Sentencing for a Mosinee man is scheduled for March in a case involving a fatal overdose of heroin.

Fifty-year-old Brady Lindsey entered a no contest plea in Marathon County Circuit Court Thursday. Lindsey admitted giving the fatal dose to Jonas Dorzok when he died two years ago. As a part of the plea deal, other charges against Lindsey were dismissed.