Milwaukee State Sen. Tim Carpenter has introduced legislation requiring a two-thirds vote for passage of bills, resolutions and appointments during lame-duck sessions. Carpenter says Republican Gov. Scott Walker tarnished his legacy when he signed three bills which strip some executive powers from the incoming governor and attorney general, both Democrats.

Workers escape Superior grain-elevator inferno

A grain elevator built in the 1800s burned to the ground Monday while workers were trying to salvage its wood.

One fire official estimates $10 million worth of wood reclamation equipment was on the site when the fire started and only a Bobcat was retrieved. Flames spread to a nearby home. Firefighters say it could take several days to put the fire in the 150-foot tall elevator out. Three workers and the elevator owner were inside at the time, but they got out safely.

Man caught in St. Croix County could face 25-year prison sentence for fatal hit-and-run

When he is sentenced in March, an Altoona man could face up to 25 years in prison.

Sixty-year-old Michael S. George has admitted he was driving the car that hit a woman in Amery last February and made no effort to stop and help her. Lisa Allen was flown to a hospital, but she died. Authorities found George in Woodville two-and-a-half hours after the fatal hit-and-run accident. He tried to convince police officers he became lost because his windshield was smashed.

National group joins One Wisconsin Now in lame-duck legal action

A national organization is joining the liberal group One Wisconsin Now in its lawsuit over a limitation on early voting in the state.

Gov. Scott Walker signed that bill into law after it was passed in the lame-duck session last week. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, who heads the National Redistricting Foundation, calls the three laws passed in Wisconsin a "shameful attack on our democracy." A previous legal challenge over similar early voting laws was successful two years ago.

Former Manitowoc County detective sues Netflix producers over ‘Murderer’ portrayal

A former detective with the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office accuses producers of the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" of making it look like he and other investigators planted evidence.

The documentary casts doubt on the first-degree murder conviction of Steven Avery. Andrew Colborn filed the suit against Netflix and series producers Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi. Colborn's work helped convict Avery of murdering photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005.

Former Assembly candidate accused of nomination-paper signature forgery

A former Democratic state Assembly candidate is facing charges for allegedly forging signatures on her nomination papers.

Jefferson County prosecutors say 31-year-old Charisse Daniels of Watertown faces one count of falsifying information on her nomination papers. Prosecutors filed the charge Friday and a hearing was scheduled for Wednesday. Daniels planned to run in the 37th Assembly District against incumbent Republican Rep. John Jagler. Prosecutors say Daniels wasn't allowed on the ballot after the state Elections Commission rejected signatures from people who said they never signed her nomination papers. According to the criminal complaint, 24 people signed affidavits stating they never signed Daniels' nomination papers even though their names were on them. Jagler was re-elected after running unopposed.

UW-Whitewater chancellor to resign Dec. 31

The chancellor of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Beverly Kopper, is set to resign Dec. 31.

Kopper said Monday she is proud that she was involved in issuing a record number of degrees and completed a record year of fundraising this past 12 months. In a statement released earlier today, Kopper listed several other accomplishments and programs she was proud of at UW-Whitewater but did not list a reason for her resignation.

Sexual assault allegations against Kopper's husband, Pete Hill, were brought to the university in September. Kopper said those allegations had merit. UW System President Ray Cross banned Hill from campus in June in response to allegations that Hill had sexually harassed several women dating back to 2015. Cross also stripped Hill of his job as associate to the chancellor, which was an unpaid position.

Girl Scout volunteer accused of child-sex assault

A 49-year-old volunteer troop leader with the Girl Scouts is accused of the repeated sexual assault of a child.

Investigators say they have found that Steven Faust of Sun Prairie had been using social media to communicate with several underage girls. The sexual assaults allegedly happened over a five-year period ending in 2015. Faust has been terminated and Badgerland Girl Scouts officials say they are cooperating with law enforcement. The assaults apparently didn't happen during Girl Scout activities.

Vandals return, apologize for decapitating snowman

Milwaukee police say three remorseful vandals returned to the scene of their crime to apologize earlier this month.

The homeowner says his 4-foot-tall lighted snowman had just been up two days when he looked outside and saw a woman walking away with its top half. The two women and a man had decapitated the snowman after drinking at a nearby bar. They returned the very next day, apologized and gave the owner $50 to help him put up another snowman.

U.S. Rep. Pocan to ICE: Time’s up, produce the info

Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan says the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has delayed the Freedom of Information Act process without explanation.

The Madison Democrat is demanding a response after waiting for two months. Pocan wants the information about ICE raids conducted in Wisconsin which resulted in 83 arrests. Madison city leaders have complained the feds didn't give proper notification before the September roundup of people in the country illegally.