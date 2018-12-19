The Wisconsin lawmaker says the protection is too politically popular to get rid of it. Johnson says he wishes Republicans had been successful when they tried to repeal the Affordable Care Act. He says he supports alternatives to guarantee that coverage, including the creation of a high-risk pool which Wisconsin used to have.

Rusk County prosecutors want life without parole for cop killer

Rusk County prosecutors will ask the judge to give a man convicted of killing a deputy life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Doug Nitek is to be sentenced in a Ladysmith courtroom this morning. He was convicted of murdering Deputy Dan Glaze two years ago. Nitek had argued he fired in self defense, telling investigators he didn't know he was shooting at a deputy. Prosecutors say Nitek hasn't taken responsibility for killing Glaze.

Mosinee man headed to trial for impersonating federal agent

Marathon County prosecutors say a Mosinee man impersonated a federal agent, using two federal ID cards to coerce women into having sex with him.

They say David Bucknell's victims were involved in drugs when he intimidated them. Bucknell is charged with several felonies. One confidential informant said Bucknell threatened her, saying if she had sex with him she couldn't be indicted. The 42-year-old man goes on trial in February.

Child pornographer given 25-year sentence

A federal judge has sentenced a Madison man to 25 years in prison for sexually exploiting children.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted Madison police in August about a local IP address being used to upload and share images of child pornography. Twenty-five-year-old Matthew R. Howard was found guilty after a one-day trial. Police found video files on his computer showing Howard having sex with a nine-year-old victim in 2013 and an 11-year-old victim four years later.

Brown County judge rule in favor of churches in discrimination suit

A Brown County Circuit Court judge has ruled in favor of local churches and against a De Pere city ordinance.

Judge William Atkinson decided that ordinance barring discrimination based on gender identity violates religious freedom. Churches in De Pere will be exempt. The city approved the ordinance last year to keep employers, landlords and others from discriminating against individuals based on their gender identity or expression. Five churches and a Christian radio station sued earlier this year.

Penny Marshall dead at 75

Actress Penny Marshall has died at her California home from complications related to diabetes.

She was 75. Marshall make her first mark on Hollywood playing one of the title characters of the situation comedy "Laverne and Shirley." Marshall was Laverne DeFazio and Cindy Williams played Shirley Feeney. In the ABC series the women worked at Shotz Brewery in Milwaukee. Marshall later won awards for directing movies like "Big" and "A League of Their Own."

3 dead, 14 diagnosed after Legionnaires’ outbreak at UW Health

Health officials say three patients who contracted Legionnaires' disease after an outbreak of the disease at UW Health have died, and the hospital has confirmed a total of 14 cases during the outbreak.

Hospital officials say the three patients who died all had serious, life-limiting health conditions. UW Health officials say 10 patients who contracted the disease have been discharged and are doing well. U-W Health announced in late November there were multiple cases of Legionnaires', a type of pneumonia caused by the legionella bacteria, and it linked the outbreak to a change in its hot-water system. Officials say the hospital flushed the system with high levels of chlorine to eliminate the bacteria. A week later, the hospital discovered the outbreak had affected 11 patients. Hospital officials said Monday the strain of bacteria in the new cases of Legionnaires' matched the bacteria in the water system but that the hyperchlorination has been effective. The hospital said it is working with the CDC to review and analyze its work in responding to the issue.