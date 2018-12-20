--

N.C. suspects indicted for ‘operation homeless’ that targeted Wis. communities

Prosecutors say seven North Carolina residents traveled to Brown and Outagamie counties for a scam labeled "operation homeless." The seven were arrested and have been indicted for their plan to have homeless people cash stolen checks. More than one dozen people cashed the checks at banks and grocery stores in Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, Appleton, De Pere and Grand Chute. Each of the seven suspects faces five counts of financial institution fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

--

Homeless man suspected of grabbing gun being openly carried in Madison

Madison police arrested a 39-year-old man who is accused of grabbing a firearm from another man on State Street.

The incident happened Monday night. Police say the victim was carrying several weapons when he was accosted by Melvin F. Bogus. The two argued, then Bogus grabbed a handgun from the victim's holster. The two men pointed guns at each other — but didn't fire — until officers arrived and brought the situation under control.

--

Would-be Assembly candidate given probation

A Watertown woman who wanted to run for a state Assembly seat will be on probation for a year after pleading guilty Wednesday.

Charisse Daniels admitted faking about two dozen signatures on the nomination papers she submitted to the Elections Commission. Daniels entered the plea during an appearance in Jefferson County Circuit Court. She had planned to run against incumbent Republican John Jagler in the 37th Assembly District.

--

Marathon County man admits killing 2 people due to jealous

A 27-year-old man from Marathon County will be sentenced in March for shooting three people, leaving two of them dead.

Tyler Zimmerman told investigators he thought his fiancee was cheating on him. The Unity man went to her Abbotsford home in January and started shooting. Twenty-five-year-old Duane Hostetler Jr. and 21-year-old Cierra Hardrath were killed. Eighteen-year-old Megan Dupee was wounded.

--

Speaker Ryan: House made great, lasting difference

Speaker Paul Ryan says the House of Representatives made a "great and lasting difference in the trajectory of the country" under his watch.

The Wisconsin Republican gave a farewell address at the Library of Congress Wednesday. Ryan acknowledged falling short of his goals for entitlement reform, calling that "unfinished business." He also expressed concern about sharp partisanship and the toxic political rhetoric.