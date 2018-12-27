Top 10: The end of the Lowrey Hotel

The year 2018 brought the end for the embattled Lowrey Hotel, where residents were displaced after the building's owner opted against renewing the lease.

When building owner Jim Beebe notified Stacy Wright in April that her extended-stay New Richmond hotel would be closing in September, it touched off a scramble to find new living arrangements for her approximately 50 tenants.

Wright said last week that while all of the residents have since moved on — rumors of a post-Lowrey tent city or problematic holdovers never proved true — the ordeal leaves a bitter aftertaste for her.

That a more permanent solution wasn't accomplished was "so disillusioning," Wright said.

"I'm so disappointed from a humanity point of view — and professional," she said.

Wright said she stays in occasional contact with the tenants. They're now scattered around the region, from the Grace Place homeless shelter in New Richmond to a double-wide trailer in Polk County. Others are in jail, while a few found permanent housing, she said.

Wright has settled back into the food-service industry, which she said is a good fit with her background in hotel management.

Meanwhile, she said the effort continues to find a facility for the Wright Path project — for the homeless and near-homeless in New Richmond — that she launched. A proposal to house Wright Path at the former Arthur Rose Assisted Living Facility didn't get off the ground after a community meeting that saw strong resistance.

Wright said the project is now focused on getting assistance for low- and fixed-income people to find subsidized housing.

Recent news revealed the city of New Richmond bought the Beebe building that housed the Lowrey for $300,000. City officials in June said they were assisting the Beebe family after being approached to help with "short and long-term development strategies" for the property.

A city news release said the building was acquired as part of a downtown redevelopment plan and that hopes are for it to be privately owned and operated at some point.