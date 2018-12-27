Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Top 10: The end of the Lowrey Hotel

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 5:00 p.m.
    The Lowrey Hotel, which has been purchased from the Beebe family by the city of New Richmond, closed to residents Aug. 31, 2018. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia

    Editor's note: This story is part of a series looking back at some of the biggest stories of 2018. Find the rest of the series here: Top Ten 2018

    The year 2018 brought the end for the embattled Lowrey Hotel, where residents were displaced after the building's owner opted against renewing the lease.

    When building owner Jim Beebe notified Stacy Wright in April that her extended-stay New Richmond hotel would be closing in September, it touched off a scramble to find new living arrangements for her approximately 50 tenants.

    Wright said last week that while all of the residents have since moved on — rumors of a post-Lowrey tent city or problematic holdovers never proved true — the ordeal leaves a bitter aftertaste for her.

    That a more permanent solution wasn't accomplished was "so disillusioning," Wright said.

    "I'm so disappointed from a humanity point of view — and professional," she said.

    Wright said she stays in occasional contact with the tenants. They're now scattered around the region, from the Grace Place homeless shelter in New Richmond to a double-wide trailer in Polk County. Others are in jail, while a few found permanent housing, she said.

    Wright has settled back into the food-service industry, which she said is a good fit with her background in hotel management.

    Meanwhile, she said the effort continues to find a facility for the Wright Path project — for the homeless and near-homeless in New Richmond — that she launched. A proposal to house Wright Path at the former Arthur Rose Assisted Living Facility didn't get off the ground after a community meeting that saw strong resistance.

    Wright said the project is now focused on getting assistance for low- and fixed-income people to find subsidized housing.

    Recent news revealed the city of New Richmond bought the Beebe building that housed the Lowrey for $300,000. City officials in June said they were assisting the Beebe family after being approached to help with "short and long-term development strategies" for the property.

    A city news release said the building was acquired as part of a downtown redevelopment plan and that hopes are for it to be privately owned and operated at some point.

    Explore related topics:Newsgovernment and politicstop 10lowrey hotelWright Pathbeebenew richmondWisconsin
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7867