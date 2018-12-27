Top 10: North side development picks up momentum in 2018

2018 Saw New Richmond's north side begin to garner some attention as the pace of development picked up. The city's purchase of the old Dairy Queen building in May 2017 appeared to have caught northside residents by surprise and jump started a series of listening sessions facilitated by the city to solicit input from residents. Demolition of the familiar red and white DQ building in February 2018 made the reality that progress was coming to the north side all the more real. In February, a committee of citizen volunteers known as the Community Action Plan Committee (CAP) unveiled a new vision for city planning going forward. The major overhaul of the city's comprehensive plan was spearheaded by the city's Community Development Director Beth Thompson and consultant Todd Streeter. The collaboration consumed more than 800 hours on behalf of the 30-plus volunteers and resulted in an award-winning portfolio of 30 visionary projects including ideas for a river walk, lifestyle housing, frisbee golf, public beach and additional trails (www.newrichmond-news.complanners-set-unveil-future-vision-new-richmond-o...). SEH was awarded $64,144 in engineering fees and Haas Sons Inc. was awarded $1,420,482.69 in construction fees for 2018 street and utility improvement projects which included the 125th Street and East Fourth Street projects both of which replaced aging infrastructure in anticipation of future development on the north side. The two words many northsiders are most likely to remember 2018 for are Kwik Trip. In early October, the city received applications for a conditional use permit and certified survey map from Kwik Trip, Inc. to build a gas station, convenience store and car wash at the southeast corner of Knowles Avenue and North Shore Drive.

The news came as a surprise to many northside residents. The initial community meeting Oct. 12, 2018, escaped the notice of most residents so the city responded to concerns by holding a second neighborhood meeting Oct. 18, 2018. A packed Civic Center greeted city staff, council members and Kwik Trip CFO Scott Teigen and Project Manager Nate Byom. Over the course of the next hour-and-a-half, a number of residents presented their concerns about the effect of the station on property values, traffic shortcuts, fuel tanks and environmental impact, noise and light pollution and water usage. City Administrator Mike Darrow along with members of the Community Development staff, Teigen and Byom addressed the concerns thoroughly and noted several traffic studies were ongoing, the results of which were still to be reviewed (www.newrichmond-news.com/kwik-trip-met-residents-skepticism). Following a meeting of the Plan Commission Thursday, Nov. 8, New Richmond City Council members met and unanimously approved a CUP for the Kwik Trip project requiring 61 individual conditions and certified survey map (CSM) combining multiple properties for the Kwik Trip convenience gas station and car wash. Teigen expects construction to be completed in 2020.

The demolition this week of two properties at 358 and 362 N. Knowles Ave., owned by Ron Raedeke indicates redevelopment of the north side is likely to pick up momentum in 2019. The Plan Commission and City Council approved a CSM in September to combine the three lots into one property. Raedeke intends to build a new 4-unit row townhouse on the property pending approval of a CUP. Raedeke also dedicated an easement along the back of the property for a future trail/river walk along the Willow River.