The controversial closing of the Lowrey Hotel in 2018 sparked heated debates and posed big questions with regard to affordable housing in New Richmond. The Lowrey was a time capsule telling the story of the development of downtown New Richmond while testifying to the legacy of one of the city's most prominent families, the Beebes. The very public exodus of the Lowrey's second hand citizens and their landlord Stacey Wright, exposed the community at large firsthand to the complexities of homelessness and affordable housing. The complex nature of the issues and the abbreviated timeline in which to find suitable substitute housing for the residents of the Lowrey drew together a coalition of social service, law enforcement, government and faith based officials to assist with a complicated and emotional relocation effort. Public discussions subsequent to the successful relocation of some 25 residents revealed the ugly nature of the "not-in-my-backyard" sentiment that frequently accompanies tough questions about where to house and care for people dealing with physical disabilities, mental illness, criminal records, low credit and low income. The Lowrey story also revealed a startling lack of transitional and affordable housing In New Richmond and throughout all of St. Croix County. The News discovered that housing in the area is priced out of reach of low income families primarily due to the collateral effect of being located within the Twin Cities housing market. The News went on to explore the history of affordable housing policy including the housing first approach and tools such as the community benefits agreement. One of the potentially most important stories developing as a result of the closing of the Lowrey Hotel is the formation of Housing New Richmond (HNR). HNR is a continuation of the original coalition formed at the beginning of the Lowrey crisis. The coalition is in the very early stages of organizing but could end up being an innovative solution for affordable housing surrounding communities could adopt or join. HNR is dedicated to creating an answer to that tough question about where to house and care for people dealing with physical disabilities, mental illness, criminal records, low credit and low income. Their initial plan calls for creating an independent organization capable of bridging the gap between landlords and people in need of affordable housing in New Richmond. The idea calls for raising enough money to help pay for or supplement low and no income residents' ability to rent housing. The organization intends to act as the middleman guaranteeing rent for landlords thereby decreasing their risk and fronting the money for residents. The organization would also provide access for residents to a wide range of counseling and case management services as part of its relationship with residents. Following an announcement Dec. 11, that it would be purchasing the Lowrey Hotel, the city of New Richmond disclosed in a press release dated Dec. 18, that it had purchased the property for $300,000 from the Beebe family marking the end of an era in downtown New Richmond. 2019 will tell if the legacy of the Lowrey is one of neglect and disappointment or one of potential and hope for folks in need of affordable housing.